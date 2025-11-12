Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic: «Santiago-Melipilla Train Will Enhance Connectivity and Quality of Life for Hundreds of Thousands»

Original article: Alcalde de Maipú Tomás Vodanovic: «Tren Santiago-Melipilla mejorará conectividad y calidad de vida de cientos de miles de maipucinos»

Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic praised the commencement of works on the Alameda-Melipilla Train, which will connect the municipalities of Estación Central, Cerrillos, Maipú, Padre Hurtado, Peñaflor, Talagante, El Monte, and Melipilla. This project is set to become one of the most significant urban railway endeavors currently underway in Chile.

«Today marks the start of construction on one of Maipú’s most anticipated projects, the Santiago-Melipilla Train, which will significantly improve connectivity and the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of Maipú residents, affecting over 1.7 million people in the region,» stated Mayor Vodanovic.

The mayor elaborated, «This initiative will considerably reduce travel times for residents of Ciudad Satélite, Los Bosquinos, El Abrazo, and Villa Los Héroes… it’s a project we’ve awaited for many years, which has undergone numerous stages and has finally been awarded its contract, thus officially kicking off construction today.»

«This is why we engage in politics, to bring forth state projects that have a tangible impact on people’s lives. Congratulations, President Gabriel Boric,» he added, emphasizing that the initiative is part of the current government’s «Trains for Chile» plan.

«Chile Can!»

According to reports, the project’s route is built on the former railway line to Melipilla and Cartagena, with the first segment having been opened in 1893. It was essential for the social and economic development of municipalities like Talagante, Melipilla, and San Antonio, until its phased closure during the 1980s and 1990s.

From Talagante, where the official groundbreaking event was held, President Gabriel Boric recalled, «These were precisely the trains of our homeland that we are so proud of, the backbone that connected a territory with a unique geography. I tell you: Chile can!»

«It’s wonderful to think that in a few years, we can say we stood up for Trains for Chile. This, indeed, is a legacy of the government, but most importantly, a state policy that must continue with whoever takes power next. Because it improves life for all of you, whom we serve, the people of Chile,» the President stated, engaging with locals and regional officials.

With a total investment of $1.9 billion, the Alameda-Melipilla Train will span 61 kilometers, feature 11 stations, and connect with Lines 1 and 6 of the Santiago Metro, benefiting over 1.7 million people.

The project will also include 22 fully electric trains, significantly reducing travel times between Santiago and Melipilla to 46 minutes during peak hours, compared to the current 2 hours by road.

