Manquemávida Foundation Workers Union Raises Alarm Over Precarious Conditions: Teachers Foot Their Own Classroom Supplies

On March 2, the Manquemávida Workers Union resumed a legal strike following the breakdown of mandatory mediation attempts at the end of 2025. The conflict, which has left 40 workers unable to perform their duties at the start of the school year, arose from the foundation’s total rejection of a petition demanding salary adjustments, overtime pay, and provision of essential office supplies currently funded by the teachers themselves.

The collective bargaining process between the Manquemávida Educational Foundation Workers Union (Santa Cruz) and the institution commenced on October 30, 2025. The original petition included key requests like salary adjustments for assistants, updates to meal allowances, overtime pay, maintenance of technological tools (laptops), and provision of basic office supplies.

Despite the union’s claims of willingness to negotiate and having even lowered their initial demands (such as giving up on overtime pay and material provision), the Foundation dismissed all proposals. On December 15, nearly 90% of employees voted to support the strike.

After mandatory mediation failed on December 29, the legal strike took effect on December 30, 2025. The union held the school responsible for a lack of willingness to reach agreements and criticized measures that increased the number of students per classroom.

The movement intensified again on March 2, 2026, coinciding with the start of the school year, leaving 40 workers without jobs. On March 4, the union presented a new proposal and requested voluntary mediation from the Labor Directorate to resolve the conflict.

In an interview with El Ciudadano, the union specified that their primary demands focus on time flexibility to ensure full payment of the meal allowance. Regarding this allowance, they proposed a staggered increase: an immediate $20,000, followed by $10,000 increases in 2027 and 2028.

«While this allowance is nominally associated with food, it practically serves as necessary financial support for workers, who must ultimately manage their incomes against salaries that often fall short of covering living costs. In this context, this allowance represents a basic measure to support the well-being of workers,» said the union.

Additionally, they are demanding a conflict termination bonus to cover all strike days, committing to make up for them through transparent organizational schemes.

The union also criticized the «absurd» lack of basic supplies, indicating that workers finance their own tools and equipment. Given the precarious situation regarding overtime pay and lack of technical materials, the organization reminded that these are legal obligations of the employer and will not rule out judicial actions if the company fails to ensure minimum operating conditions.

«In fact, teachers end up covering some basic supplies for the performance of our work, such as printing or using our own technological devices. Specifically regarding printers, the issue is not that the school lacks them, as they exist, but that they are located in restricted access offices or spaces. This forces teachers to rely on secretaries or others to print educational materials, complicating and delaying a task that often requires immediacy,» they added.

On another front, regarding the possibility raised by the institution to increase the number of students per classroom, the union expressed concern for both staff and parents. They noted that with the current student count, the educational work is already demanding and intense, so adding more students could jeopardize the manner in which educational processes are currently carried out.

«The impact of such a measure is not limited to the classroom; it extends across the entire institution. Specifically, it means more evaluations to review, more material to prepare and print, greater chances of conflict in school coexistence, and, generally, a higher level of crowding in educational spaces. All this ultimately affects the conditions under which teaching work is carried out and, consequently, the quality of the teaching process,» they emphasized.

According to the union, the management has employed a strategy of wear and tear and precarization as the institution began negotiation by offering conditions that fell below previous minimum standards. They also denounced an «absurd» rhetoric from the school, where workers are expected to be thankful for basic legal obligations—like the payment of contributions—rather than valuing their professional contributions.

For the workers, dialogue is trapped in a logic where the foundation seeks to instill a sense of debt among staff, ignoring that their demands are limited and fundamental to guaranteeing respect and dignity for teachers.