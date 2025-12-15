Mapuche Political Platform Calls for Defense of Indigenous Law, Lafkenche Law, and ILO Convention 169 Following José Kast’s Victory

Original article: Con Kast en La Moneda, Plataforma Política Mapuche llama a defender la Ley Indígena, la Ley Lafkenche y el Convenio 169

In the wake of José Kast’s 58% victory over Jeanette Jara’s 41%, the Mapuche Political Platform released a public statement describing the outcome as a «cultural defeat» for progressive and indigenous forces. They urged collective action to defend the Indigenous Law, Lafkenche Law, and ILO Convention 169, while also articulating their own agendas across all territories.

«Cultural Defeat» and the Advance of Conservative Forces

In the first point of their announcement, the Mapuche Political Platform recognizes that «the results are categorical, 58% Kast versus 41% J. Jara.» The organization acknowledges candidate Jeanette Jara, whom they supported during the presidential elections, praising her «loyal and committed performance» and her push for a program expanding rights for indigenous peoples.

The greetings extend to «all political and social forces» and those who, either individually or collectively, backed «an intercultural, democratic, and progressive presidential program.» However, the platform emphasizes that these results «not only signify an electoral defeat for the country’s progressive and indigenous forces but also a cultural defeat in achieving alignment with the common sense of the populace.»

In the second point, they note that «the cycle of strategic regression initiated with the defeat of the constitutional change project in 2022 has achieved a significant triumph» and warn that starting in March 2026, «the representatives of the most conservative forces in society will govern the country.»

Call for Critical Reflection and Unity in Territories

The statement stresses the need for «calm and constructive analysis» among all indigenous and Mapuche social, cultural, and political forces, as well as with a broader spectrum of non-indigenous actors «in every region and territory where we are present.»

From this critical and self-critical reflection— they assert—must emerge elements to correct «individual and collective, social and institutional, tactical and strategic errors» to «overcome once again the adverse scenario that lies ahead.»

In this context, they call to face «in a united and fraternal manner the new period» focused on defending acquired rights and the social and political conquests of indigenous peoples. They explicitly mention the defense of the Indigenous Law, ILO Convention No. 169, the Lafkenche Law, and «multiple sectoral plans and programs that directly benefit indigenous peoples in general and the Mapuche people in particular.»

The Mapuche Political Platform reiterates the need to defend the Indigenous Law, Lafkenche Law, and Convention 169 as a central response to the new political scenario.

Own Agendas and the Election of the National Council of Indigenous Peoples

The announcement also calls for “shaping our own social and political Mapuche and indigenous agendas at the territorial, regional, and national levels” to address the upcoming period and “maintain and expand the rights of indigenous peoples.” Among the priorities mentioned are the constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples, a law for revitalizing indigenous cultures and languages, and strengthening the institutionality responsible for indigenous public policies.

To support these agendas, the platform emphasizes the need to establish “new references and networks” capable of driving them “as broadly as possible, in a unitary and constructive spirit,” prioritizing the interests of indigenous peoples and the Mapuche people “while acknowledging our legitimate differences.”

In this regard, they highlight that the upcoming election of the National Council of Indigenous Peoples of CONADI, scheduled for April 2026, “acquires strategic relevance for strengthening the participation and representation of indigenous peoples.” They call for “mass, conscious, and informed participation” from all indigenous individuals, both individually and through their organizations, viewing this process as “a fundamental exercise of self-determination, democratic and participatory.”