Mass Layoff in Macul: Over 100 Contract Workers Left in Limbo

Original article: Despido masivo en Macul: más de 100 trabajadores de empresa subcontratada quedan en la incertidumbre

Employees of the subcontracting firm Abastech, which provides cleaning and landscaping services for the Municipality of Macul, reported that a mass layoff of over 100 workers occurred on Saturday, February 7. Protests are expected next week to denounce this arbitrary action.

The workers stated that a total of 105 employees were terminated through early contract terminations. Additionally, they expressed concerns over the lack of clear communication from the company regarding severance payments, leaving them in total uncertainty.

In response, workers mobilized on Monday to demand the reinstatement of their jobs and a statement from the mayor of the commune, Eduardo Espinoza, elected under the Republican Party.

Workers reported that they managed to gather all employees, who proceeded to the municipality seeking answers. They encountered security barriers that prevented them from accessing the premises of the municipality.

Moreover, a group of workers went to the Labor Directorate in the Ñuñoa jurisdiction but claimed they were ignored and not received. This has been perceived as a lack of state protection for those working under subcontracting arrangements during crises caused by external companies.

Following the mobilizations, they successfully arranged a meeting with Eduardo Espinoza to discuss the challenging situation they are facing.

Additionally, they noted that due to the public visibility of the conflict, they were able to secure legal counsel from an employment lawyer who will take on their case.

Macul councilwoman Margarita Figueroa stated on her social media:

“As a councilor, I say this loud and clear: ensuring the continuation of basic services is my responsibility. Although the company has shown repeated failures, the original contract extended until 2027 (with a current extension until February 2026). I will not allow administrative management to jeopardize the care of our commune or the stability of families. I will meticulously review the legal and administrative actions to take.”

The conflict remains unresolved as over a hundred families await concrete answers and employment guarantees.