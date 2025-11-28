Original article: “Se refugió en un baño del municipio”: detienen a alcalde de Alto Hospicio tras denuncia de agresión sexual

Mayor of Alto Hospicio Arrested Following Sexual Assault Allegations After Woman Seeks Refuge in Bathroom

The mayor of Alto Hospicio, Patricio Ferreira (DC), was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon after facing allegations of sexual assault.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred after a woman called Carabineros via emergency number 133, indicating that she was hiding in a bathroom of the building and that the mayor had sexually assaulted her.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found the complainant «running toward them in an obvious state of shock, fainting at the entrance of the building,» as reported by 24 Horas.

Immediately, the teams activated protocols to assist the alleged victim and proceeded to arrest Ferreira.

Patricio Ferreira was arrested by personnel from the Third Police Station of Alto Hospicio to provide a statement regarding the accusations made against him.

However, after the arrival of the chief prosecutor of the municipality, Jócelyn Pacheco, Ferreira was transferred to the headquarters of the Sexual Crimes Investigation Brigade of the PDI in Iquique, where he will spend the night awaiting his detention hearing, set for Friday at the local Guarantee Court.

The regional prosecutor of Tarapacá, Trinidad Steinert, addressed the case, confirming the details of the allegations.

“We received a report from an adult female victim who states she was sexually assaulted by the accused,” she declared.

“The Public Ministry is carrying out all necessary investigative steps to verify the existence of this incident and to determine the potential responsibility of the mayor,” the prosecutor added, according to the cited source.

The prosecutor noted that all necessary actions are underway to clarify the facts, verify the crime’s occurrence, and determine the mayor’s potential responsibility.

Among these actions is reviewing security footage from the municipal building to ascertain whether the assault took place inside the bathroom or in the office where both individuals were present.

She highlighted that the Victims and Witnesses Support Unit (Uravit) of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office engaged at the healthcare center where the complainant was receiving assistance to provide her with support, protection, and timely guidance.

Investigative actions remain confidential, while the mayor stays in custody.

Additional Allegations Against the Mayor

However, on Friday, it came to light that there were previous allegations against Mayor Ferreira related to sexual assault.

In a conversation with Radio Bío Bío in Iquique, lawyer Andrea Córdoba, who represents three former municipal employees from the Tarapacá region, explained that there are four complaints from three alleged victims against the mayor.

The lawyer stated, «The complaint was filed in October, and they have been called in to confirm the complaint. At that time, it was requested an assessment for the psychological damage to my clients,» she indicated.

She pointed out that the three former municipal employees were summoned to meetings where the alleged abuses took place on several occasions.

“They were called one by one, where he was alone, and that’s where the incidents occurred,” which allegedly spanned the years 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2024, relating to allegations of sexual harassment and surprise sexual assault.

According to the lawyer, the complaint was filed after the events because “there was a lot of fear” among her clients.

“I want to make it clear that we find the general questioning as to why this complaint is being made now to be very misguided. Prior to my clients’ complaint, there was another complainant empowering these victims to speak up. Moreover, they were very fearful of being dismissed,” she emphasized.

Regarding evidence, the lawyer stated there are witnesses to the events, but there are also others “who remain silent because they do not want to face problems. We have other evidence that we will present at the appropriate procedural stage.”

“We will move forward, and we hope that appropriate protective measures are granted, as these things cannot continue happening,” she announced.

Position of the Municipality of Alto Hospicio

In light of the serious accusations, the Municipality of Alto Hospicio issued an official statement confirming the situation.

“There is an ongoing judicial investigation regarding the complaints made against Mayor Patricio Ferreira. The responsibility for the events will need to be determined by the courts,” they stated.

In the same statement, they assured, “The Municipality of Alto Hospicio continues its operations to serve the community normally.”

DC to Suspend Mayor Ferreira’s Membership

Following the news of Mayor Patricio Ferreira’s arrest, the Secretary General of the Christian Democratic Party (DC), Alejandra Krauss, confirmed on Friday that the party would suspend his membership.

According to Krauss, the DC will do “what has been done in all cases.”

“Today, the detention hearing should take place in the Guarantee Court. Measures are adopted, a case is opened ex officio, and the immediate suspension of the member proceeds,” she declared to Tele 13.

“This is the rule we have always adopted, especially for crimes of this severity, where the victim is always, always our priority,” she emphasized.

When asked if she was surprised by the abuse allegations, she replied, “The facts, like these intolerable and unconceivable encounters, will always surprise me. Secondly, had I any small doubt, he would not have been a candidate for the Christian Democratic Party.”

Patricio Ferreira has been the municipal leader of Alto Hospicio since 2016 and was re-elected in 2021 and 2024. His arrest marks a critical moment in his political career as he awaits judicial decisions in the coming hours.