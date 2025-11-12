Meet María Elena Valenzuela: Candidate for Deputy in District 9

Original article: Conociendo a María Elena Valenzuela, candidata a diputada por el Distrito 9

«With me come the unheard voices, those that seem to not exist. The voices that continue to resist against injustices and discomforts, and that unfortunately have not been listened to (…) I come to show that politics can still be a space for dialogue, focused on the people who inhabit the territories.»

Tell us about María Elena.

«Well, I am a Social Worker, mother, grandmother, wife, and I truly consider myself a woman with a deep social and public vocation. I have lived the last 40 years of my life in Conchalí and am closely connected to the communities that make up the district I seek to represent.»

What do you believe you can contribute to politics today, given the resistance to the so-called ‘political class’?

«My contribution as a deputy is to be a woman who is approachable, who knows the lives of ordinary people, who understands the cost of a loaf of bread and how difficult it can sometimes be to make ends meet. I also aim to be the one who brings forth the voices that have been unheard by that political class, voices that continue to express the same pains and grievances from long ago.»

«I am certain that every decision made in Congress or by the Government has a positive or negative impact on people, and what I intend to do is ensure that this impact is not only positive but arises from direct work with the people, with a higher degree of binding participation beyond mere consultation, making democracy much more radical.»

Do you think this will be important for the decision this November 16?

«Yes, the people I have spoken with, who have taken a moment to listen to me, who have opened their doors for a conversation, demonstrate to me that there is a greater exhaustion regarding how things have been done in Congress so far. Many neighbors have expressed concern and frustration, saying they have only seen their current deputies a couple of times since the election. This is very sad for those of us who feel called to public service, and this is what I seek to change if they trust me with their vote this Sunday.»

What are the main issues you have raised in your campaign?

«Well, the issues are those that the population demands today, and I cannot turn a blind eye to them. Starting with security, I propose a community-based approach, not only aiming to rebuild social fabric but creating Basic Security Units – UBS, which will organize neighborhoods or other community units in communication with their respective police quadrants and municipal citizen security, so that these institutions can support the management of these units with training, advice for security projects (lighting, cameras), and ongoing connection. But the focus should always be on the social reconstruction of the neighborhoods.»

«In health, as I have mentioned before, I am committed to urgent interventions at San José Hospital and advocating for a new hospital for the northern and central-northern areas. In education, I will supervise the SLEP and ensure their proper functioning in all aspects.»

«An extremely important aspect is the environmental and animal welfare issue. It is well known that as a country we are lagging behind, so working towards a friendlier energy matrix is essential, increasing penalties for offenders that genuinely make an impact. Regarding animal welfare, I have been supporting Latin Group for Animals during this campaign, signing the animal welfare commitment they proposed. Additionally, I am interested in passing laws against animal cruelty, like the one for Galgos Libres, as it’s crucial to protect those dogs since racing is not a sport, it’s cruelty.»

Finally, María Elena, what message would you give to the voters in District 9 for this Sunday?

«I want to tell everyone voting this Sunday in District 9 to give me a chance with their vote to do things differently. Trust in this woman, a social worker with her experience. I do not come to make promises, as that would be very irresponsible; I come to commit myself, to offer my experience and my work in service to all the neighbors in the communities of Conchalí, Independencia, Recoleta, Huechuraba, Cerro Navia, Quinta Normal, Renca, and Lo Prado. I invite you to vote for María Elena Valenzuela Pino, list G number 76! With me, your voice and that of everyone!»

