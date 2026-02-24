Mexican President Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk Over Drug Cartel Allegations

"She only says what her cartel bosses tell her. Let’s just say her punishment for disobedience is a bit worse than a performance improvement plan," the billionaire wrote on social media, responding to a video released by Sheinbaum about the recent operation against the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. "They no longer know what to invent," responded the President of Mexico.

Mexican President Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk Over Drug Cartel Allegations
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Presidenta de México analiza acciones legales contra Elon Musk por acusarla de tener vínculos con el narcotráfico

Mexican President Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk Over Drug Cartel Allegations

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that she and her legal team are exploring the possibility of initiating legal proceedings against Tesla CEO and social media platform owner Elon Musk after he claimed that she follows orders from the country’s drug cartels.

«She only says what her cartel bosses tell her. Let’s just say her punishment for disobedience is a bit worse than a performance improvement plan,» the billionaire wrote on social media, responding to a video Sheinbaum released following a recent operation against the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

In response, Sheinbaum stated, «We are considering whether to pursue any legal action. Our lawyers are looking into it, but what matters to me is what the people say, the truth. The vast majority acknowledge the work of the armed forces and the efforts we’re making every day, not just in security, but for the good of the country and the welfare of Mexicans.»

Luisa María Alcalde, the national president of Morena—the ruling party in Mexico—described Musk’s comments as «irresponsible statements intended to misinform and discredit the real struggle» led by Sheinbaum «for the pacification of our country.»

Alcalde also stated that it is Mexico that is actively dismantling criminal groups, emphasizing that these are not mere words but real operations, criminal structures taken down, territorial presence, and transformation.

«And something must be very clear: the lives lost in this fight, often fueled by consumption in other countries, are worth infinitely more than any fortune amassed in Silicon Valley,» the political leader added.

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Epstein Files: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Donald Trump

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

European Union Launches Investigation into Elon Musk's X for AI-Generated Child Exploitation Images

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Sheinbaum Highlights 50% Decrease in Fentanyl Seizures and Urges Trump Administration to Collaborate

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Trump Considers Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Historic U.S. Military Presence

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Venezuela Responds to U.S. Cocaine Empire Allegations, Accuses Ecuador and Noboa Family of Covering Drug Exports

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Spain Takes Firm Action: Criminal Penalties for Digital Platform CEOs and Ban on Social Media for Under-16s

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Serious Threats: Mayor of Lo Espejo Reports Drug Gangs Offered $100 Million for Her Assassination

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Colombian President Petro Accuses U.S. of "Systematic Murder" of Caribbean Civilians and Initiates Legal Action Over Fisherman's Death

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Cognitive Warfare Operations: Intellectual Network Accuses Trump and U.S. of Interfering in Honduran Elections Against Rixi Moncada

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano