Mexican President Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk Over Drug Cartel Allegations

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that she and her legal team are exploring the possibility of initiating legal proceedings against Tesla CEO and social media platform owner Elon Musk after he claimed that she follows orders from the country’s drug cartels.

«She only says what her cartel bosses tell her. Let’s just say her punishment for disobedience is a bit worse than a performance improvement plan,» the billionaire wrote on social media, responding to a video Sheinbaum released following a recent operation against the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

In response, Sheinbaum stated, «We are considering whether to pursue any legal action. Our lawyers are looking into it, but what matters to me is what the people say, the truth. The vast majority acknowledge the work of the armed forces and the efforts we’re making every day, not just in security, but for the good of the country and the welfare of Mexicans.»

Luisa María Alcalde, the national president of Morena—the ruling party in Mexico—described Musk’s comments as «irresponsible statements intended to misinform and discredit the real struggle» led by Sheinbaum «for the pacification of our country.»

Alcalde also stated that it is Mexico that is actively dismantling criminal groups, emphasizing that these are not mere words but real operations, criminal structures taken down, territorial presence, and transformation.

«And something must be very clear: the lives lost in this fight, often fueled by consumption in other countries, are worth infinitely more than any fortune amassed in Silicon Valley,» the political leader added.

«Estamos considerando emprender acciones legales contra Elon Musk», explica Sheinbaum Después de las declaraciones del multimillonario sudafricano Elon Musk, que aseguró que México está controlado por los cárteles, la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum aseguró que están considerando… pic.twitter.com/80kb6xsBtE — La Jornada Baja California (@LaJornadaBC) February 24, 2026

🇲🇽 «A México se le respeta»: Morena responde a Elon Musk tras comentarios contra Sheinbaum 👉 La presidenta nacional del partido Morena, Luisa María Alcalde, respondió a los señalamientos que hizo el dueño de Tesla en contra de la presidenta mexicana, Claudia Sheinbaum, a quien… pic.twitter.com/NKUUzrMPr2 — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) February 24, 2026

