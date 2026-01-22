Mexico Sends 145 Firefighters and Over 360 Kilograms of Equipment to Fight Wildfires in Biobío Region

Original article: Ayuda de México ya llegó al Biobío: 145 brigadistas y más de 360 kilos de implementos para el combate de los incendios
This Thursday morning, January 22, 145 Mexican firefighters arrived at Concepción Airport, sent by the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum as part of their country’s support to Chile in combating the wildfires affecting the region.
The team consists of specialized personnel from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) of Mexico, along with more than 360 kilograms of specialized tools to tackle these destructive blazes.
According to reports, the Mexican firefighters are already being deployed to various active hotspots to carry out multiple tasks, not only engaged in frontline firefighting: they will also provide expert advice on fire containment strategies in interface zones, logistics in challenging terrain, and incident management under the Incident Command System (ICS).
