Mexico Sends 145 Firefighters and Over 360 Kilograms of Equipment to Fight Wildfires in Biobío Region

The specialized team sent by President Claudia Sheinbaum will not only be on the front lines fighting wildfires but will also offer expert advice on fire containment strategies in interface zones, logistical support in difficult terrains, and incident management through the Incident Command System (ICS), among other areas.

This Thursday morning, January 22, 145 Mexican firefighters arrived at Concepción Airport, sent by the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum as part of their country’s support to Chile in combating the wildfires affecting the region.

The team consists of specialized personnel from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) of Mexico, along with more than 360 kilograms of specialized tools to tackle these destructive blazes.

According to reports, the Mexican firefighters are already being deployed to various active hotspots to carry out multiple tasks, not only engaged in frontline firefighting: they will also provide expert advice on fire containment strategies in interface zones, logistics in challenging terrain, and incident management under the Incident Command System (ICS).

Immediate Response from Mexico: 140 Firefighters Reinforce Efforts in Disaster Zone in Chile Following Bilateral Coordination

