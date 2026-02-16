Milei’s Economic ‘Chainsaw’: Official Data Reveals 22,000 Businesses and Over 290,000 Jobs Lost

Original article: Milei y la motosierra productiva: datos oficiales cifran 22 mil empresas menos y 290.602 empleos destruidos

The «chainsaw» that Javier Milei has turned into a political brand is now reflected in hard statistics from the Argentine government. Official data released by the national government estimates that over the past two years, 22,000 businesses and 290,602 jobs have been lost, a blow that—according to a report by Página 12—has left much of the private sector with reduced employment and thousands of families facing uncertainty.

The report from the Superintendence of Labor Risks (SRT) details that between January and November 2025, the net loss of employers reached 9,722, matching the magnitude recorded in 2024. The pace shows no signs of slowing: in November 2025—the last month accounted for—892 companies closed.

Milei’s Economic Chainsaw: 11 of 14 Private Sectors Experienced Job Losses

The deterioration is not limited to a single sector. Of the 14 private sectors analyzed by the SRT, 11 recorded job losses, particularly affecting activities that typically generate formal employment. In other words, the sectors that usually create the most jobs have been severely impacted.

Based on the official document, the Center for Economic Policy (CEPA) summarized the situation with a striking statement: “30 businesses closed per day, reflecting a negative trend in the business landscape during the period”.

The figures from the labor risk system show the setback: in November 2023, there were 512,357 employers and 9,857,173 workers; by November 2025, the count dropped to 490,419 businesses and 9,566,571 workers. The net loss during this period: 21,938 fewer employers and 290,602 fewer employees.

Milei’s Economic Chainsaw: Construction and Industry Hit Hardest

The most affected activity, according to the report, was construction, which shifted from a 3.4% annual growth rate (2003-2008) to a decline of 1.3% in 2024. Following closely is the manufacturing industry, another key area for employment. According to data from Indec mentioned in the text, manufacturing plummeted by 3.9% in December and has seen six consecutive months of decline, in a context marked by devaluations and loss of purchasing power.

The agricultural, commercial, and fishing sectors showed positive variations, but they are insufficient to offset the overall contraction: historically, they require less employment and do not stimulate the internal market in the same way.

One final piece of information raises another red flag: “In the last four quarters (from Q3 2024 to Q2 2025), 34 percent of all closures were from companies less than three years old”. Many of these businesses were established in 2023, before Milei took office, and have now closed in record time.