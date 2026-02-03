Miraculously Preserved Prayer Spot Amid Forest Devastation in Tomé’s Cuesta Caracoles

At the foot of Cerro Caracol in Tomé stands a small prayer plaza known to many locals as the Padre Ángel Jiménez Prayer Plaza, which remained intact after the destructive fire struck the region.

Nestled at the foot of Cerro Caracol in Tomé lies a modest prayer square known to many locals: the Padre Ángel Jiménez Prayer Plaza, named in honor of a beloved former parish priest. This quiet space has gained unexpected symbolic significance amidst the destruction caused by devastating wildfires that have ravaged the area.

Those who were fortunate enough to know Father Ángel, as he was affectionately called, remember him with fondness and respect. They describe a man who embodied religious service with social commitment, always close to the community and willing to provide support during tough times.

“He was very kind, a bit grumpy at times, but that was part of his humanity and consistency, as he always made time to listen, assist, and help,” says local resident Flor de Cerro Alegre, who frequently visits the site and alerted us to this news.

The scene surrounding the small plaza, adorned with images of St. Sebastian, St. Lawrence, and Padre Pio, is heartbreaking: completely charred forest, gray land, burnt trunks, lingering smoke, and small regrowth appearing even as this article comes to a close.

Despite the devastation surrounding it, the entire area remains untouched, seemingly defying logic by surviving the destructive force of the flames.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a memorial set up a short distance below on the same hill, where families had crafted an impromptu tribute to the 16 victims of the tragic bus accident involving fans of O’Higgins from Rancagua. There, the fire was relentless, consuming banners, candles, and heartfelt mementos, leaving yet another painful void in a community already burdened with numerous scars.

Amidst the catastrophe and debate regarding whether or not it was a miracle, these circumstances remind us of the symbolic power of spaces cherished and maintained by the community and the deep sorrow that accompanies their loss.

By Juan Pablo Orellana

