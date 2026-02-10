Mobilization Begins Against Noboa: Indigenous Groups, Farmers, and Unions Prepare for Recall Vote in Ecuador

Original article: Revocatoria en marcha contra Noboa: indígenas, campesinos y sindicatos alistan ofensiva en Ecuador

The Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Kichwa Nationality in Ecuador (Ecuarunari) will initiate a recall process against Daniel Noboa amid rising social and political discontent towards his leadership.

A broad social and political coalition is forming in Ecuador with a clear goal: to activate the constitutional mechanism for recalling President Daniel Noboa.

Ecuarunari has announced its intention to move forward with this initiative. It is part of a larger effort that includes actions from farmers’ and unions’ movements, representing the first formal citizen offensive to demand the early removal of Noboa, who will complete one year of his second term on May 24.

The new leader of Ecuarunari, Leonidas Iza, stated that this decision follows a «political-electoral analysis» and discussions with various community leaders.

In an interview with the radio program A Primera Hora, the prominent indigenous leader and former presidential candidate explained the reasons behind this resolution and the next steps planned.

«I believe that the majority of Ecuadorians placed their trust in the president, but just as they trusted him, there is now a negative reaction to the actions of the national government,» he noted.

Regarding strategy, he emphasized the importance of unified action among indigenous, farmer, and union fronts.

«For now, we have decided to initiate our own process, but I think it is crucial to coordinate so that there are no scattered initiatives.» He specifically pointed to dialogues with the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous, and Black Organizations (Fenocin), which has already expressed similar sentiments.

The announcement from Ecuarunari comes in a context of growing discontent, fueled by perceptions of inadequate management in security, the economy, and health, further complicated by corruption scandals tied to Noboa’s right-wing administration.

«For Democratic Responsibility, Noboa Must Go»

This discontent has spilled over from social circles into the political arena. Verónica Silva, the former vice-presidential candidate from the Socialist Party, issued a stern statement on social media, serving as a catalyst for public debate.

«Ecuador urgently needs the resignation or removal of the president. We are not dealing with mere management errors. We are facing a captured state. Ecuador has a president who is absent, spending more time out of the country than governing, allowing organized crime to penetrate the judiciary, oversight institutions, and sectors of law enforcement,» Silva wrote.

«The disgraceful defense of authorities heavily questioned due to their ties to drug trafficking, the co-option of an electoral body that no longer offers democratic guarantees, a complete absence of public policies, rampant violence, and lack of real investment reveal one truth: this government has lost all ability to govern for Ecuadorians!» she argued.

ECUADOR NECESITA LA RENUNCIA O DESTITUCIÓN URGENTE DEL PRESIDENTE No estamos ante simples errores de gestión.

Estamos ante un Estado capturado.

Ecuador tiene un presidente ausente, más tiempo fuera del país que gobernando, que ha permitido que el crimen organizado penetre la… — Vero Silva (@VeroSilvaEc) February 9, 2026

Simultaneously, she issued a call to action.

«For democratic responsibility, Noboa must leave. Whether by resignation or constitutional removal. If the Assembly fails to fulfill its duty (art. 130 of the Constitution), the citizenry must explore urgent democratic solutions,» she proposed.

Recall of Noboa’s Mandate

The recall mechanism, defined in the Constitution, is an instrument of direct democracy that allows citizens to dismiss an elected official, including the President, after completing the first year of their term and before the last.

Political scientist Melania Carrión explained on Radio Pichincha that to recall the right-wing president, 15% of the national electoral register is needed in signatures, to be collected within a maximum of 180 days.

It is also required that more than half of the voters (not just valid votes) favor the recall.

Constitutional lawyer Esteban Ron detailed the necessary steps: a formal request to the National Electoral Council (CNE) based on the failure to meet the government plan, a period for challenges, the distribution of forms for mass signature collection, verification of these signatures, and if these phases are passed, the call for a public consultation.

Electoral expert Mauro Andino Espinoza noted that in the event a recall succeeds against Noboa, Vice President María José Pinto would assume the Presidency until the end of the term, as the role is individual and does not automatically affect the running mate.

Obstacles to the Recall

However, analysts indicate that the main hurdle is not the gathering of signatures, but rather the will of the electoral body.

«There are no guarantees that the process will proceed; I do not trust the CNE institutionally. I don’t believe they will hand over the forms; unfortunately, the CNE is co-opted by the Executive, and they do what Daniel Noboa orders,» Andino warned.

Similarly, Esteban Ron questioned the impartiality of the institution and its top authority.

«The CNE is a gamble when it comes to ensuring political processes. With Diana Atamaint’s (CNE head) submission to Noboa, I don’t believe they will move forward or at least they will delay the process to avoid disrupting the government agenda. It will be very complicated,» he said.

Mobilization on the Ground and the Shadow of Persecution

Despite these warnings, social organizations are progressing with their plans. Guido Perugachi, president of Fenocin, announced that his organization plans to submit the formal request in May, just as the constitutional deadline becomes available, and to immediately start gathering signatures.

Support also comes from political figures like former vice-presidential candidate Andrés Arauz, who succinctly tweeted «Recall now,» bringing the issue to the forefront of public debate.