Municipal Security Law Approved: Cities Can Enhance Patrols, Surveillance, and Victim Support

The Chamber of Deputies has officially approved a groundbreaking law that empowers municipalities to strengthen their public security efforts with a significant majority.

This legislation, now awaiting promulgation, aims to professionalize and expand the responsibilities of local governments in preventive security measures, providing them with a clear legal framework to coordinate with police forces and equipping them with new operational tools and protective measures for their officials.

Central to this legal framework are reforms to the Organic Constitutional Law of Municipalities and other regulations, which focus on enhancing the preventive role of local governments and strengthening their collaboration with the Public Ministry, Carabineros, the Investigative Police (PDI), and regional governments. This will formalize information sharing and operational coordination, areas that have previously operated under varying agreements and practices nationwide.

Therefore, the law regulates preventive actions and police support, including autonomous and mixed patrols, surveillance systems, victim assistance, traffic control, oversight of street vendors, and help in domestic violence situations.

Clear Functions and Coordination with Carabineros

The law distinguishes between preventive functions that municipalities will carry out independently and those that must be conducted in partnership with Carabineros. Responsibilities under the former category include community outreach, autonomous preventive patrolling, flagrant offense detention, inspection and oversight of street vendors, confiscation of goods sold in public spaces, identity checks, traffic direction, assistance to victims of flagrant crimes, surveillance operations, and animal rescue collaboration.

Meanwhile, collaborative functions with Carabineros will comprise mixed patrols, support for protective measures for domestic violence victims, cooperation in enforcing personal precautionary measures in domestic violence contexts, control of alcohol and drug use in public spaces, and assistance in identity checks.

Institutionalization and Protection of Municipal Inspectors

One of the key highlights is the institutionalization of the role of municipal security inspectors. The law sets specific requirements, functions, disqualifications, prohibitions, and control measures aimed at professionalizing this position. It also introduces protections for these officials, ensuring the provision of personal protective equipment, life insurance, and establishing a specific legal aggravation for assaults against them.

The protective equipment will be defined by regulation and may include vests, helmets, batons, handcuffs, pepper spray, and electronic stun devices (Tasers), while explicitly excluding firearms.

Funding and Surveillance Technologies

The law includes complementary funding of $5.1 billion designated by the Undersecretariat of Crime Prevention (SPD) for municipalities with fewer resources to acquire these essential tools. Additionally, $208 million will be allocated for technological platforms and interconnection of records. The funding also considers transfers based on territorial equity, population density, and socio-criminal vulnerability, alongside resources from the Mining Royalty directed to the Municipal Common Fund.

Regarding technology, the law regulates the use of crime prevention and investigation tools, such as surveillance cameras, drones, and alert systems, while establishing safeguards for the personal data of citizens.

Authorities Emphasize Cross-Party Agreement and Preventive Role

Following the vote, Minister of Public Security, Luis Cordero, emphasized the fundamental nature of the achieved consensus.

“This project is a response to a crucial agreement to advance a priority issue for citizens and mayors,” he stated, adding, “This initiative regularizes and establishes a set of standards for municipal operations, both in prevention and collaboration with police forces. The fundamental role of municipalities is highlighted here, and this does not constitute a municipal police force,” he was quoted in a press release from the Ministry of Public Security.

In a similar vein, Undersecretary of Crime Prevention, Carolina Leitao, highlighted the legal recognition of municipal efforts.

“It’s vital that the law acknowledges this function for them, enabling training for their staff and, of course, personal protective equipment. This will directly benefit the residents of our country,” she expressed.

From the Chilean Municipal Association (ACHM), its president and mayor of Zapallar, Gustavo Alessandri, celebrated the outcome as a victory for municipalism.

“Today, Chile wins, and municipalism wins. What we are doing in terms of security is recognized, and this is a boost for municipalities from Arica to Magallanes to engage in prevention, to support Carabineros, and for all those working as inspectors and regulators,” he concluded.

The law’s approval lays the groundwork for a new model of local security management, expanding capabilities, establishing responsibilities, and promising enhanced coordination among public security system actors. Its implementation will be the next challenge for the 345 municipalities across the country.