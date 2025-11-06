Original article: Sistema Nacional de Cuidados: Organizaciones valoran avance de proyecto en el Senado y reiteran que “no pueden seguir esperando”

National Care System: Organizations Celebrate Legislative Progress and Urge Faster Action

On November 5, the International Day of Caregivers was commemorated, a date aimed at recognizing the vital roles played by those who assist others in dependent situations, whether due to family circumstances or professional obligations.

In Chile, caregiving is predominantly performed by women. According to figures from the Ministry of Social Development and Family, as of August 2025, there were over 216,000 individuals registered as Caregivers in the Social Home Registry. However, various estimates suggest the total number of caregivers may be around 800,000.

In response to this scenario, the government has proposed a bill to establish a National Care System, which is currently in its second legislative process in the Senate. It was recently approved by the Family Commission on the very day that caregivers were honored.

Representatives from caregiver organizations, which are organized into regional and national bodies, attended the session in Congress. Following the bill’s approval and progress to the Senate Finance Committee, there was a sense of joy among the groups that have been advocating for the initiative throughout the legislative process.

Victoria Orellana from the Yo Cuido Association characterized the approval of amendments that strengthen the law as «significant. We are very pleased that we are now in the final stages, and the commitment in the Senate is to ensure it is finalized by January.»

«This has been great news on this commemorative day, reflecting the excellent work done by the technical team at the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Women, along with the advisors of the senators to negotiate each amendment. We’ve overcome another hurdle, one of the toughest and most challenging stages, so this is great news for us,» added Victoria Orellana.

Carolina Lizama from the Foundation for Women, Rights, and Care also expressed satisfaction with the developments: «Now it goes to the Finance Committee; we hope it will be expedited there, although we understand that the budget is critically important as it encompasses all public policies in the country. Hopefully, they can take the time to analyze the project so that before January we can celebrate the existence of this law.»

«This progress is very important to us. We want to emphasize that caregiving is a job we are doing right now, often in total abandonment, so we need the recognition that this project brings,» Carolina Lizama emphasized.

At this point, the leader thanked Senator Fabiola Campillai, «who as the Chair of the Family Commission expedited and provided the necessary spaces for rapid advancement, and here in the region, thanks to Regional Councilor Paula Rosso, who is supporting caregivers from the Regional Council, accelerating territorial policies as the State is lagging a bit. She, in her role at the Regional Council, is making progress in supporting caregivers.»

Regional councilor Paula Rosso highlighted that in Chile, 86% of caregivers are women, «who, with great effort and facing many hardships, take care of their family members. For this reason, I invite all political sectors to swiftly advance this law, which seeks to recognize the right to care and to be cared for.»

Finally, acting Minister of Social Development and Family, Paula Poblete, noted, «This step would have been impossible without the organization of caregivers. They have been pushing for this project for several years.»

«Today, what we are doing is legally advancing in social and gender responsibility in the realm of caregiving (…). And in times of significant political tension, it is crucial to emphasize that when people are at the center, we can come together and make progress,» stated the acting minister.

✅💜 ¡Buenas Noticias! Luego de meses de trabajo, hemos despachado desde la Comisión de Familia, Infancia y Adolescencia del Senado, el proyecto que crea el Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados. pic.twitter.com/VNvmryOTlo — Senadora Fabiola Campillai (@DignidadFabiola) November 4, 2025

📋La Comisión de Familia, Infancia y Adolescencia concluyó la votación de las enmiendas presentadas al proyecto. Ahora es el turno de la Comisión de Hacienda, instancia que debe pronunciarse sobre las normas de su competencia.

▶️https://t.co/tLn71N1AGm pic.twitter.com/SxS0RbSXc9 — Senado Chile (@Senado_Chile) November 5, 2025

Comisión de Familia del Senado aprobó indicaciones a proyecto de ley que crea Sistema Nacional de Cuidados y Apoyo. Ministra (s) Donaire participó de la sesión junto a ministra (s) Poblete. #ChileCuida avanza en el Congreso 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 pic.twitter.com/IDMSMsA8Jr — Ministerio de la Mujer y la Equidad de Género (@MinMujeryEG) November 4, 2025

Continue reading about this topic:

The Citizen