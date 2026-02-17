National Strike in Argentina: Major Labor Union Calls to Halt the Country Over Milei’s Labor Reform

Original article: Paro nacional en Argentina: la principal central sindical llama a frenar el país contra la reforma laboral de Milei

Javier Milei aims to have the labor reform ready «as soon as possible,» ideally with the legislation on his desk before March, to showcase it as a trophy at the opening of Congress sessions. However, the government’s urgency has sparked a strong backlash: Argentina’s main labor union (the CGT) has announced a national strike in Argentina lasting 24 hours on the day the session is set to vote on the project—likely on Thursday, the 19th—or on whichever day the legislation is eventually discussed.

This strike will be the fourth of its kind since the libertarians took office and is shaping up to be one of the most impactful due to a critical factor: transport unions are on board, ensuring a massive halt to the daily movement of workers. Trains and buses are essential for commuting to Buenos Aires from the surrounding areas; if both services stop, the scene is one of a country nearly paralyzed.

National Strike in Argentina: Why the Strike Now

The call for the strike was determined during a Zoom meeting of the labor council. The idea of a strike has been present in the leaders’ speeches since the December 18 rally in Plaza de Mayo, although—according to reports—it was not initially planned as the first action in their struggle plan. The situation changed after the Senate’s provisional approval and the government’s decision to expedite the process «this very week.»

During that internal meeting, the strike option was adopted without much opposition, although proposals for a large mobilization were turned down. Nonetheless, a presence of unions, social organizations, and political groups opposing the project is expected outside Congress.

National Strike in Argentina: Transport, Congress, and a Critical Vote

The union leadership is pushing for a measure that «halts the country,» securing support from strategic sectors such as train conductors and bus driver unions. This Wednesday at 11 am, the labor triumvirate will officially announce the national strike, waiting for confirmation that the session will proceed the next day.

In the legislative arena, a question remains: will the text from the Senate arrive «as is» or with changes requested even by government allies? While Milei speeds up the process, the streets are organizing: the national strike in Argentina serves as a clear signal that the reform will not pass without social costs.