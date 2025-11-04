National Strike in Peru: Merchants to March Against Extortion and Excessive Water Charges

Original article: Paro nacional en Perú: comerciantes marcharán contra extorsiones y cobros excesivos por agua

Merchants organized under the National Confederation of Markets and Commerce of Peru (Confenatm) have announced a national strike and a peaceful march set for this Wednesday, November 6, in protest against the wave of extortion affecting thousands of workers in supply centers across the South American country, as well as excessive charges imposed by Lima’s Potable Water and Sewer Service, Sedapal S.A. (Sedapal).

The mobilization is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. (local time) and will depart from the Acho bus stop located in the Lurín sector of the Peruvian capital, heading towards the Congress of the Republic and subsequently to the Ministry of Housing, Construction, and Sanitation (MVCS).

The organizers stated that while this strike could result in losses exceeding 500 million soles (150 million dollars), it is a necessary action in light of the neglect and lack of responses from the government.

“Markets are the engine of the country’s economy, but we are being suffocated by fines and insecurity. We demand dialogue, not repression,” stated representatives from Confenatm in remarks reported by the Caretas portal.

50% of Peruvian Markets Face Extortion

According to confederation data, 50% of Peru’s markets are victims of extortion by gangs demanding payments for “protection.” Most affected are small retailers, who report threats, illegal charges, and attacks on their businesses.

In Lima and Callao, the most severe cases are reported in the districts of San Juan de Lurigancho, Ate, San Martín de Porres, Villa María del Triunfo, and Puente Piedra, which are currently under a state of emergency. Merchants claim that this measure has failed to halt incidents of violence.

“We live in fear. There are leaders who have been killed and others who are threatened. We cannot invest or improve our stalls,” lamented one of the trade union spokespersons in an interview with the cited media.

Excessive Charges

As part of the peaceful demonstration, merchants will also raise their voices against the disproportionate charges by Sedapal.

Through Supreme Decree No. 010-2019, new Maximum Admissible Values (VMA) were established for wastewater discharges. This decision equates supply markets to industries, resulting in fines exceeding 20,000 soles (6,000 dollars).

In Metropolitan Lima alone, there are over 1,260 markets affected by this measure. According to Caretas, “the fines are distributed among the stalls in each market, directly impacting small traders and families.”

In light of this situation, dozens of merchant associations have accumulated unpayable debts, creating a risk of closures and massive unemployment.

“We pay 1,500 soles (440 dollars) for our water bill, but Sedapal fines us amounts ten times greater. We don’t use chemicals or pollute, yet we are treated like factories,” the leaders complained.

“Not only have we started to be extorted by criminals, but now we are also being extorted by Sedapal. Based on this supreme decree from 2019, they have begun to issue unjust fines of 10,000, 15,000, and even 30,000 soles, which are included in our water bill,” said Carlos Aguilar Contreras, general secretary of the Confederation of Workers of Markets and Commerce of Peru, as reported by Libero.

Confenatm reminded that over 4.5 million Peruvians depend directly on jobs in supply markets, as these places provide employment for dockworkers, transporters, producers, and entire families. Despite their economic contribution, most merchants lack health insurance or labor benefits.

“We work from four in the morning until ten at night, but the government ignores us. We want safety and justice, no more abuses,” asserted the union representatives.

Thus, the national strike and march on November 6 are shaping up to be one of the largest commercial mobilizations recorded in recent years in Peru, representing a wake-up call to the government of interim president José Gerí regarding its neglect of issues such as criminal extortion, bureaucratic state processes, and the neglect suffered by the trading sector in the South American country.