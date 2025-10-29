Netanyahu Breaks Ceasefire: Orders «Intensive and Immediate Attacks» as Rafah Comes Under Fire

Original article: Netanyahu rompe la tregua: ordena “ataques intensivos e inmediatos” y Rafah vuelve a ser bombardeada

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shattered the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, instructing the military to initiate «intensive and immediate military attacks» against the Gaza Strip.

«After security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu directed the military to carry out forceful strikes immediately in the Gaza Strip,» stated the Israeli Premier’s office on its social media platforms.

Shortly after the announcement, a correspondent from Al Mayadeen reported that Israeli planes had bombed the city of Rafah, located in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli regime justified the offensive and the breach of the fragile agreement signed on October 10, claiming a supposed «violation of the agreement by Hamas» and its refusal to hand over the bodies of deceased prisoners.

Additionally, they reported that an Israeli soldier was injured by a sniper in Rafah.

According to reports from Gazan authorities, the new Israeli offensive has resulted in at least 31 Palestinian deaths, including nine children and six women, who perished during the various airstrikes across the northern, central, and southern areas of the enclave.

«Civil Defense teams and the relevant authorities continue their work on the ground despite the dire humanitarian conditions resulting from ongoing bombings and resource shortages. Rescue operations are also ongoing to recover individuals trapped under the rubble,» stated the rescue body.

This offensive has heightened fears of a fresh military escalation that threatens to undermine the peace agreement reached just 10 days prior.

Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Violating Ceasefire

Meanwhile, Hamas has rejected these accusations, asserting that Israel obstructs efforts to recover and deliver the bodies by blocking the entry of heavy machinery and necessary equipment for search operations in the Gaza Strip.

They also accused Netanyahu’s government of violating the ceasefire signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In a statement, the Palestinian group described the bombings as a «flagrant aggression.»

Hamas also condemned the Israeli regime for preventing the entry of joint equipment from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Palestinian resistance to various areas of the enclave, hindering any progress in humanitarian efforts.

The group termed the accusations regarding alleged slowness in their actions as unfounded and warned that Israel seeks to manipulate public opinion, inventing pretexts to justify further aggression against the Palestinian people.

Amid the controversy, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, announced it would postpone the handover of an Israeli prisoner’s body that was scheduled for this Wednesday, in response to the ceasefire violations committed by Tel Aviv.

In their statement, they noted that the body of the hostage was found on Tuesday during search efforts in a tunnel located in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Brigades cautioned that any military escalation by Israel would impede efforts to locate, excavate, and recover bodies, prolonging the process of delivering the remains of the deceased.