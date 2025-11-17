New Evidence in Dead Whale Case at Kawésqar Reserve: Images Show Entangled Cetacean in Australis Salmon Farm

Original article: Vuelco en caso de ballena muerta en Reserva Kawésqar: Imágenes revelan a cetáceo enmallado en centro de cultivo salmonero Australis

New Photos Reveal Entangled Cetacean at Australis Salmon Farm in Kawésqar Reserve

The investigation into the death of a humpback whale at the Muñoz Gamero 1 salmon farm, operated by Australis Mar within the Kawésqar National Reserve, has taken a significant turn. According to information from La Prensa Austral, prosecutor Oliver Rammsy, overseeing the case, reported that new photographs show the cetacean entangled, contradicting earlier statements and evidence provided. This information revives a case where the company hoped for dismissal.

Prosecutor Details Serious Irregularities in Evidence Handling

Prosecutor Rammsy outlined serious irregularities to Prensa Austral regarding the investigation: «We have not been informed about some inquiries we have made: the number of cameras that were present, who operated them.» He also requested precise details about the number of cameras at the Muñoz Gamero 1 facility, specifying their locations. “They must provide all existing security camera footage. They did not deliver all of them.” Concerning the initial images, he acknowledged that those received by the Public Ministry did not show entanglement. «What caught our attention was that we had to match the hours, and the recordings must contain timestamps.» Another significant irregularity involves the movement of the body without the presence of Sernapesca. «That should not have happened, unless they had authorization. It shouldn’t have been moved because it was an entangled corpse, and the photos we received during the necropsy did not show entanglement. We later obtained photos through the plaintiffs showing the same cetacean entangled. Therefore, there’s a situation that should not have occurred; they shouldn’t have moved it,» the prosecutor stated to the Magellanic media.

Public Outrage and New Laws: The Context of the Complaint

These statements contrast with the company’s claims, asserting that they have actively cooperated and provided all requested videos. From the Defend Patagonia citizen campaign, a powerful message was shared on social media alongside unprecedented images: “UNPUBLISHED IMAGES OF DEAD WHALE IN SALMON FARM WITHIN KAWÉSQAR RESERVE!”, adding: “new images show the cetacean trapped in nets, lines, and salmon farming cages, at the Australis Chinese salmon farm, highlighting the deadly impact of the industry.” Their position condemns the operation of the industry in protected areas.

In a similar vein, illustrator Alejandro Loika expressed his outrage: “The cetacean protection law (2008) is a mockery! It prohibits disturbing these species, yet salmon farms operate impudently in protected areas.” The publication also questions authorities: “Sernapesca, as always, NEVER informs about the cause of death. Is it a cover-up? The Ministry of the Environment ‘shines by its absence,’ with no oversight or penalties.”

This case emerges in a new legal context, as Law No. 21.595, effective since 2023, categorizes environmental crimes in the Penal Code, imposing penalties of up to 10 years in prison and hefty fines for severely affecting protected areas or marine ecosystems. As the prosecutor and the parties prepare for upcoming meetings, the public and environmental demands are clear and unanimous: “Enough! Salmon farms MUST EXIT protected areas. Protecting Patagonia is not optional.”