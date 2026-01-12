Nicolás Maduro’s Son: «We Are Strong, We Are Fighters» Amidst US Military Operation

Original article: Nicolás Maduro desde EE.UU.: “Estamos bien, somos unos luchadores”

In a video shared on social media, Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros, delivered a message from his father, who is currently detained in New York after being captured alongside his wife Cilia Flores during a US military operation on January 3.

The parliamentarian stated that his father’s lawyers have confirmed that he remains psychologically strong and urged Venezuelans not to succumb to sadness, reiterating his resolve as a fighter against adversity.

«He said not to be sad, that we are doing well, we are fighters,» Maduro Guerra quoted his father, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on alleged charges of «narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.»

Both appeared before Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan on January 5, where they pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

«My father is a man they could not defeat by any means and had to resort to disproportionate force, but they could not break him, he is strong,» Maduro Guerra declared.

«He is strong and we must stay strong; we are not broken, we are whole, we are solid,» he emphasized.

In his message, also known as «Nicolasito,» the deputy called on Chavismo supporters to maintain internal unity amidst tensions and accusations of betrayal within the movement.

He reminded them that former president and leader of the Bolivarian Revolution Hugo Chávez stressed that the strength of the movement lies in cohesion, regardless of circumstances.

«Chávez told us that strength is in unity, and no matter what happens, we must maintain unity among ourselves,» he asserted.

He also expressed support for acting President Delcy Rodríguez, National Assembly (Congress) President Jorge Rodríguez, and Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello.

«Confidence in Delcy, confidence in Jorge, confidence in Diosdado,» he said.

«We will conserve life, we will retain power, we will preserve the revolution, and we must move forward on the path to keep Venezuelan democracy alive and continue Chávez’s legacy,» he urged.

US Attack on Venezuela and Maduro’s Capture

In the early hours of January 3, Venezuela experienced an unprecedented military incursion, as US special operations forces executed bombings in locations across Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira, and the capital, Caracas, on the orders of then-President Donald Trump. The attacks resulted in over a hundred casualties among civilians and military personnel, as well as numerous injuries.

The operation culminated in the kidnapping of President Maduro and the First Lady, transport to US territory, leading to an interim leadership appointment by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) designating Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the acting president of Venezuela in the President’s absence.

Rodríguez was subsequently sworn in by the National Assembly and announced the creation of a «high-level commission to manage the political and legal aspects of releasing Maduro and Flores.»

Her appointment has received backing from the National Defense Council and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), whose high command pledged loyalty to the new acting president.

International Condemnation and Mobilizations

The international community has reacted strongly to the incident. UN Security Council member nations expressed their disapproval of the US military operation, noting that it undermines the principles of the United Nations Charter.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that Washington did not adhere to international law standards and warned about the serious consequences this action could have for regional stability.

Guterres emphasized that «Washington did not respect the norms of international law» and cautioned about «the serious consequences this action could have for regional stability.» The European Union, through its High Representative, called for «the immediate release of detainees and the cessation of any unilateral military action,» although it refrained from using the term «kidnapping.»

In the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities, citizens have mobilized to express their support for President Maduro and denounce the military operation. Protesters chanted, «Maduro lives, the struggle continues!» and «Maduro and Cilia are our family!» during a march held on January 10, coinciding with the anniversary of the President’s inauguration for a third term.