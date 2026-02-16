Norway Takes Strong Stand Against Genocide: Warns It Will Arrest Netanyahu If He Sets Foot in the Country

Original article: Noruega no se hace la lesa con el genocidio: advierte que arrestará a Netanyahu si pisa su territorio

Norway has chosen not to look the other way. The Norwegian government has reaffirmed its commitment to international law and made it clear: if the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, enters Norwegian territory, he will be arrested in accordance with the obligations the country holds as a signatory to the Rome Statute. At a time when many governments prefer to remain silent, Oslo opted for transparency.

This warning is directly related to the decision made by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which on November 21, 2024, issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using hunger as a weapon of warfare against the population of Gaza. Thus, Norway’s stance is not merely symbolic, but rather a fulfillment of a legal obligation: to detain and hand over the accused.

Netanyahu Arrest in Norway: Oslo Supports the ICC and the Rome Statute

The ICC’s order requires 125 states party to the Rome Statute to execute the arrest if the accused enter their jurisdiction. However, compliance has been inconsistent: recent instances of noncompliance have been noted. On February 2, 2026, France allowed Netanyahu to fly to the United States; and on Tuesday, February 10, Italy, France, and Greece granted him “safe passage” through their airspace, marking a second documented violation of the judicial order.

The UN’s special rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, reacted to this last incident by stating that these three governments “must explain why they provided airspace and safe passage” to Netanyahu despite his ICC warrant. In a similar vein, Craig Gerard Mokhiber — an attorney and former U.S. member of the UN — denounced on X that “the member states of the Rome Statute in Europe that have given safe passage through their airspace have violated their legal obligations under the treaty”.

Netanyahu Arrest in Norway: Alarm over the West Bank and International Pressure

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the situation in occupied West Bank as “very serious”, warning that “the continuation of these conditions has severely weakened and endangered the path toward a two-state solution”.

The scenario is further complicated by another sign of geopolitical conflict: the U.S. government, a key ally of Israel, sanctioned four ICC judges in retaliation for their investigations, accusing them of “illegitimate and unfounded” actions against the U.S. and its allies.

In this context, Norway aims to draw a line: if Netanyahu enters, he will be detained. This stance raises an uncomfortable question that resonates across Europe: Is international law for everyone… or only when it is convenient?