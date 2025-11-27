Ñuñoa Parking Meters Under Scrutiny: Comptroller Mandates License Invalidations After Councilwoman’s Complaint

Original article: Parquímetros en Ñuñoa: Contraloría obliga a iniciar invalidación tras denuncia de concejala Descouvieres

Following a complaint filed by councilwoman Maite Descouvieres, the Comptroller General of the Republic has ruled that the parking meter bidding process awarded by the Ñuñoa Municipality to Granada SpA was illegal, as the tender’s terms specified hours and payment zones that contradicted the regulations set by Municipal Ordinance No. 21 governing paid parking in the area.

The Comptroller confirmed that there was a violation, given that Ordinance No. 21 stipulates that parking charges can only occur from Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM, and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, the bidding process extended these hours significantly: in Barrio Italia, it allowed charges until midnight and even until 2:00 AM on certain days. Additionally, in the vicinity of the National Stadium, it permitted charges on Sundays, during mass events, and on election days.

This means that the municipality awarded a service incompatible with its own current regulations, prompting the Comptroller to initiate a process to invalidate the license within 10 business days.

Councilwoman Maite Descouvieres pointed out that the bid was approved even though it violated existing regulations, and the municipality attempted to address this issue by modifying Ordinance No. 21 after the contract was awarded. She claims this amendment should have been voted on by the Council, but the mayor ultimately withdrew it from the agenda. Moreover, she asserts that despite promises, the implementation of meters has not effectively addressed illegal parking issues or improved organization in the community.

In an interview with El Ciudadano, Councilwoman Maite Descouvieres stated:

“The council met on May 7, and I abstained from the vote, arguing that I would consult with the Comptroller; that turned out to be a good decision, as the Comptroller is clear. My role is to oversee, and I will not be stopped in that.”

Additionally, she added that in her view, the municipal statement gives the impression that they seek to “regularize” the tender through a post-fact amendment to the ordinance. However, she emphasized that the Comptroller was categorical: the municipality must initiate a process to invalidate the award to Granada, not modify the ordinance, as the priority, she noted, is to nullify the award.

In this context, the councilwoman indicated that the Comptroller provided ten business days from the receipt of the ruling for the municipality to invalidate the award, which in her opinion would necessitate a new bidding process.

She also asserted that, based on field visits and testimonies from residents, the parking meters have not effectively solved the issues of order or reduced informal parkers.

“I have personally observed this at the National Stadium, where last Saturday there were many illegal parkers charging 10,000 pesos for the duration of the event; they claimed that legal parking was more expensive and that they left before the show ended. In summary, it has not resolved the underlying problems,” she indicated.

Municipality Defends Continuation of Service Despite Ruling

On the other hand, the Ñuñoa municipality stated in a press release that this is a “formal matter” limited to the hours and would not affect the continuity or existence of the service. Additionally, they propose to amend Ordinance No. 21 to align it with the awarded bid, particularly to allow charges beyond 8:00 PM in commercial areas.

The municipality maintained that the extended hours have been “highly demanded” by local residents and businesses, arguing it would help tackle issues of crime and the presence of illegal parkers. They added that once the ordinance is modified to comply with the bidding terms, the service can continue operating without changes.

Currently, Granada SpA is managing over 1,200 parking spaces specified in the contract. Despite the Comptroller’s instruction to initiate the invalidation process, the municipality insists that simply adjusting local regulations is enough to keep the service running.

The Comptroller’s ruling not only compels the municipality to revisit the process but also reignites the debate over the parking model the community wishes to implement. While the administration defends the continuation of the system and proposes to amend the ordinance to sustain it, questions arise regarding its effectiveness, legitimacy, and impact on neighborhoods.

For some residents and council members, this is the moment to discuss whether the parking meters truly meet Ñuñoa’s needs and if their implementation should be reconsidered through a participatory process.

“Ñuñoa has historically been characterized as an opinionated and active community; thus, it is essential to consider the voices of the neighborhoods for any project affecting them, especially when it involves economic impacts like in this case,” concluded councilwoman Descouvieres.