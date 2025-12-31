Ongoing Copper Theft: Customs Seizes 600 Kilograms of Cables Destined for South Korea

The customs authority seized 600 kilograms of copper scrap valued at over $5,300 in Arica, with tax evasion estimated at another $1,400.

Ongoing Copper Theft: Customs Seizes 600 Kilograms of Cables Destined for South Korea
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Sigue el robo de cobre: Aduanas incautó 600 kilos de cables con destino a Corea del Sur

The Regional Customs of Arica seized a shipment containing 600 kilograms of copper scrap linked to cable theft, which was intended for South Korea.

In a statement, it was noted that «preliminary analysis of foreign trade operations information allowed the inspectors of the Regional Customs of Arica to identify a suspicious copper export at the northern port.»

Further, the report adds that the collected data led to a physical inspection of six bales of copper scrap that, according to the export documents, were destined for the port of Busan in South Korea.

«However, the goods showed signs of being illegal, which was corroborated by a representative of a telecommunications company who stated that those cables had been stolen. This constituted the crime of export smuggling, classified under Article 168, fourth paragraph, of the Customs Ordinance,» the state agency added.

As a result, the sea shipment was halted, and the customs authority in Arica confiscated 600 kilograms of copper scrap valued at over $5,300, while tax evasion was estimated at an additional $1,400.

«The control of copper scrap exports is part of the inspection plans that Customs has in Arica and across the country, considering that cable theft not only impacts telecommunications or electric companies but also families who suffer from basic service outages,» explained the acting director of the Regional Customs of Arica, César Zamora.

Finally, the authority added that the legal department has already filed the necessary criminal complaints to pursue the relevant crimes.

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Criminal Gang Busted Following 'Money Trail': 9 Copper Thefts Investigated in Mining Operations and Trains

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile's Copper Prices Set to Hit Record Highs: Cochilco Predicts Historic Averages for 2025 and 2026

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Criminal Network Dismantled for Trading Stolen Cars in Chile for Drugs, Weapons, and Cash

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Trump Acknowledges U.S. Intent to Seize Oil from Venezuelan Vessel, Calls It a 'Deal'

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue Under Investigation: Requests Made to Customs, Police, and Foreign Affairs Over Travel Links to Belarusian Scheme

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Preventive Detention for PDI Officials Charged with Criminal Association, Drug Trafficking, and Customs Violation in Santiago

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Antofagasta: Prosecutor's Office and PDI Seize 1,300 Kilos of Drugs in Just 24 Hours

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Chuquicamata Union Challenges 'Arbitrary' and 'Illegal' Suspension by Cobre Workers' Federation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Copper Smelting and Refining in Chile: A Patriotic Duty" - Chuquicamata Union Praises Codelco’s New Plant Decision in Antofagasta

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano