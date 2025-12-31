Ongoing Copper Theft: Customs Seizes 600 Kilograms of Cables Destined for South Korea

Original article: Sigue el robo de cobre: Aduanas incautó 600 kilos de cables con destino a Corea del Sur

The Regional Customs of Arica seized a shipment containing 600 kilograms of copper scrap linked to cable theft, which was intended for South Korea.

In a statement, it was noted that «preliminary analysis of foreign trade operations information allowed the inspectors of the Regional Customs of Arica to identify a suspicious copper export at the northern port.»

Further, the report adds that the collected data led to a physical inspection of six bales of copper scrap that, according to the export documents, were destined for the port of Busan in South Korea.

«However, the goods showed signs of being illegal, which was corroborated by a representative of a telecommunications company who stated that those cables had been stolen. This constituted the crime of export smuggling, classified under Article 168, fourth paragraph, of the Customs Ordinance,» the state agency added.

As a result, the sea shipment was halted, and the customs authority in Arica confiscated 600 kilograms of copper scrap valued at over $5,300, while tax evasion was estimated at an additional $1,400.

«The control of copper scrap exports is part of the inspection plans that Customs has in Arica and across the country, considering that cable theft not only impacts telecommunications or electric companies but also families who suffer from basic service outages,» explained the acting director of the Regional Customs of Arica, César Zamora.

Finally, the authority added that the legal department has already filed the necessary criminal complaints to pursue the relevant crimes.

The Citizen