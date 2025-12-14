Over 170,000 Support Global Petition for TikTok to Revamp Its Toxic and Addictive Design

The petition titled “Make TikTok Safer for Children and Young People” has gathered 170,260 signatures worldwide and highlights the damage linked to the platform's features, which prioritize interaction over user safety.

Four young digital activists from Ireland, Argentina, and France delivered a petition to TikTok’s Dublin office at the end of November, demanding that the company address its toxic and addictive design that exposes children and young people to harmful content.

The petition, titled “Make TikTok Safer for Children and Young People”, has garnered 170,260 signatures worldwide and was presented by Mary Kate Harten and Trinity Kendi from Ireland, Abril Perazzini from Argentina, and Noe Hamon from France.

This petition highlights the damage linked to the platform’s features, which prioritize interaction over user safety.

“These signatures represent a global demand for TikTok to replace its current addictive business model with a design that ensures safety. Its toxic design has caused harm to children in many parts of the world,” stated Zahra Asif Razvi, campaign manager for Amnesty International.

“TikTok must ensure that its platform is safe for children and young people to socialize, learn, and access information without suffering harm.”

Amnesty International’s research shows that TikTok’s business model prioritizes user interaction to retain users and drives extensive data collection aimed at advertisers.

Amnesty International has repeatedly found that TikTok’s “For You” feed can lead children and young people into a spiral of content related to depression, self-harm, and suicide. Young individuals interviewed in France for a recent Amnesty investigation reported sequences of videos that normalized and promoted self-harm and suicide after showing interest in mental health-related content. Parents of children who had died by suicide described the horror of discovering the content TikTok had shown to their kids.

In 2023, Amnesty International published two reports documenting that TikTok’s recommendation system and invasive data collection practices amplified content about depression and suicide, putting young users with pre-existing mental health issues at even greater risk. Despite risk mitigation measures announced by TikTok since 2024, the platform continues to expose vulnerable users to content that normalizes self-harm, despair, and suicidal thoughts.

