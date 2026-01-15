Palestinian Information Center Urges Kast to Reconsider Eitan Bloch’s Appointment as International Advisor

Original article: Centro de Información Palestina pide a Kast reconsiderar designación de Eitan Bloch como asesor internacional

The Palestinian Information Center (CIP) voiced its «deep concern» regarding the potential appointment of Eitan Bloch as an international advisor to the newly elected President José Antonio Kast’s government.

CIP argues that this decision raises serious questions about the direction of Chilean foreign policy, particularly in a global context marked by severe violations of international humanitarian law and human rights committed by the State of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, they emphasized that Eitan Bloch «has been part of openly pro-Israel and Zionist organizations, and has maintained a political and institutional relationship with the State of Israel and its diplomatic representatives, including his role as an advisor to the controversial former Israeli ambassador to Chile, Gil Artzyeli. Thus, he is a figure with an active and explicit political relationship with a foreign state.»

«In this context, it is legitimate and necessary to raise a fundamental question for any sovereign democracy: What interests will Eitan Bloch defend from a strategic position in international relations: those of Chile or those of Israel?» the CIP questioned.

They also indicated that his appointment «would represent a gratuitous offense to the Palestinians in Chile—a community of about 500,000 people—and to the hundreds of thousands of Chileans who have become sensitized and mobilized against the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.»

«Appointing an international advisor who is closely linked to the political defense of the State of Israel, in the current context of serious human rights violations, signifies a lack of consideration and ethical and political sensitivity towards a significant part of our society,» they argued.

«Chile has a long tradition of upholding multilateralism, international law, and human rights, principles that demand an active and coherent stance, especially concerning the plight of the Palestinian people,» the Palestinian Information Center added.

“Political Operators”

The organization also highlighted a deeply problematic issue, suggesting that Chilean foreign policy could be influenced by «political operators» connected to foreign states, «particularly from a state (Israel) currently facing international investigations and accusations of genocide, and one that has systematically violated numerous United Nations resolutions.»

«We call on elected President José Antonio Kast to seriously reflect on this potential appointment, considering the risks it poses to Chile’s credibility, coherence, and strategic interests on the international stage,» the CIP pointed out.

Finally, they reiterated that this decision would represent a concerning signal of a departure from Chile’s historical tradition, which is based on the autonomy of its foreign policy, unconditional respect for international treaties, and the defense of international law as a pillar of coexistence among peoples.

«Chile needs international advisors who act with independence, transparency, and an unequivocal commitment to international law and peace, rather than with the political defense of states that are currently facing widespread questioning and condemnation by the international community,» concluded the CIP.

