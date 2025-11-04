Parents at Lastarria School Demand Action from Providencia Municipality Amid Ongoing Protests

"We have faced serious shortcomings for a long time, such as unsanitary bathrooms, rat infestations... we lack chairs, and students are studying while standing; we have multiple issues compounded by very violent protests, which alarm the entire community, especially our youngest children from kindergarten to senior year," said Ursula Eggers, president of the Parents' Center at Lastarria School, in an interview with La Mañanera.

Parents at Lastarria School Demand Action from Providencia Municipality Amid Ongoing Protests
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Apoderados del Liceo Lastarria: «Vamos a mantener la movilización pacífica hasta que tengamos acciones concretas del Municipio de Providencia»

Parents at Lastarria School Demand Action from Providencia Municipality Amid Ongoing Protests

Members of the Parents’ Center at José Victorino Lastarria School are committed to peaceful protest until they receive concrete responses and actions from the Municipality of Providencia, which funds the educational institution.

On Tuesday morning, a group of parents gathered in front of the Providencia Municipality building on Pedro Valdivia to voice their discontent and concern over the serious issues faced by the educational community.

“Specifically, the issue of insecurity affecting many of our children, the lack of preventive measures regarding violent protests, and unresolved structural problems at the school, such as the shortage of teachers, rat infestations, and unsanitary bathrooms. There’s also political persecution of students and the opening of expulsion protocols under legal pretexts against a group of students unfairly accused of being responsible for violent protests, based solely on anonymous reports,

Relacionados

The Citizen

Santiago Court of Appeals Admits Writ of Protection; Mayor Desbordes Must Answer for Ban on Colegio de Profesores Leaders at Insuco

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Classes Suspended at Peñuelas School After Septic Tank Overflow; Parents Decry Slow Response by SLEP Valparaíso

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Workers on Edge: Transfer to SLEP El Pino Finalized Amid Debts and Emotional Strain

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Video: Ex-Interior Minister Andrés Chadwick’s Son Stopped in Las Condes Driving Without a License; Car With 330 Fines Seized

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Fact-Check Confirms Viral Claim: RN Deputy’s Wife Received 3.7 Million Pesos in Overtime from Santiago Municipality

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

30 Minutes Inside a Gaza Hospital: UNICEF Witness Details Horror as Children Die from Drone Fire and Israeli Airstrikes

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Trial Begins Against Parents and Uncle of 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped Multiple Times: Victim Died Trying to Escape from Hospital

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Mayor Fares Jadue Criticizes José Antonio Kast's "Political Exploitation" Following Tragic Accident Claiming Child's Life in Recoleta

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Yagán Family Takes Legal Action Against Eviction Request by Chilean Navy, Citing Historical Rights and Cultural Impact

Hace 5 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano