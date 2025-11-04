Original article: Apoderados del Liceo Lastarria: «Vamos a mantener la movilización pacífica hasta que tengamos acciones concretas del Municipio de Providencia»

Parents at Lastarria School Demand Action from Providencia Municipality Amid Ongoing Protests

Members of the Parents’ Center at José Victorino Lastarria School are committed to peaceful protest until they receive concrete responses and actions from the Municipality of Providencia, which funds the educational institution.

On Tuesday morning, a group of parents gathered in front of the Providencia Municipality building on Pedro Valdivia to voice their discontent and concern over the serious issues faced by the educational community.

“Specifically, the issue of insecurity affecting many of our children, the lack of preventive measures regarding violent protests, and unresolved structural problems at the school, such as the shortage of teachers, rat infestations, and unsanitary bathrooms. There’s also political persecution of students and the opening of expulsion protocols under legal pretexts against a group of students unfairly accused of being responsible for violent protests, based solely on anonymous reports,