Patients at San José Hospital Emergency Room Face 18-Hour Waits for Treatment

Staff members on medical leave for over eight years, patients hospitalized in emergency services next to electrical panels, individuals lying on the floor waiting for treatment, and non-operational theaters were among the findings of the Metropolitan Regional Comptroller's inspection at the health facility.

A recent on-site inspection by the Metropolitan Regional Comptroller’s Office at the emergency department of San José Hospital revealed shocking delays. During the night shift, 44 patients waited between five and 17 hours after their categorization before receiving care.

Additionally, 24 individuals waited anywhere from five to 18 hours but ultimately left the emergency unit without medical attention. Five patients were not even categorized and therefore did not receive any care, according to the emergency treatment data provided by the hospital.

«It was also confirmed that one patient was categorized at 7:20 PM on November 12 and did not receive treatment until 3:35 AM the next day. The Comptroller’s team noted that this individual was lying on the floor next to their wheelchair in a parking area, without any assistance from the hospital staff,» the oversight agency reported.

Moreover, 38 individuals were hospitalized in the emergency department while waiting for available beds. «In this context, it was established that some patients were placed on stretchers beside electrical panels, posing a risk to both patients and hospital staff,» the Comptroller’s Office emphasized.

As a result, the Metropolitan North Health Service was ordered to initiate a disciplinary procedure to investigate potential responsibilities stemming from the identified irregularities.

Staff Medical Licenses

Another finding disclosed in the Comptroller report No. 1 of 2026 pertains to the attendance of emergency service staff at San José Hospital.

It was found that four staff members in the emergency unit have been on medical leave for up to 8.8 years and are permanently listed as unavailable for shift assignments, leading to a reduction in the operational capacity of that unit.

«The report also noted the hospital’s failure to adequately address the prolonged absences of staff from that establishment,» it stated. Furthermore, an operational theater was found non-functional in the emergency unit, prompting the hospital to create and implement an improvement plan to enhance the operational capacity of its assigned theaters.

Additionally, the inspection revealed several deficiencies in the hospital’s infrastructure and equipment, all of which impede the proper care of patients. Issues included poorly maintained restrooms, missing doors, inadequate climate control, malfunctioning monitoring equipment, and worn-out stretchers, among others.

«Considering these findings, the Comptroller has set a 60-day deadline for the facility to take necessary measures to improve the operational capacity of its emergency unit and to implement appropriate actions regarding staff absences to strengthen user care,» the CGR reported.

