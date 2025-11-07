Peru Escalates Tensions with Mexico: Congress Declares Claudia Sheinbaum ‘Persona Non Grata’

Original article: Perú eleva la tensión con México: Congreso declara “persona non grata” a Claudia Sheinbaum

Peru’s Congress has officially declared Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as «persona non grata,» heightening diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

This decision was made in response to what they deemed an unacceptable interference in Peru’s internal affairs and an affront to the nation’s democratic system, following Sheinbaum’s controversial statements.

The declaration was approved with 63 votes in favor, 34 against, and two abstentions, via motion 19057. According to Peruvian digital media outlet Caretas, it reflects the parliamentarians’ view that Sheinbaum’s comments represented a direct intrusion into Peru’s politics by questioning President Dina Boluarte’s ascent to power in December 2022 and labeling it a «usurpation.»

The legislative initiative was presented on September 10, 2025, and came amidst a political crisis that led to Boluarte’s ousting and the rise of interim president José Jerí, a right-wing politician. It asserts that Sheinbaum’s remarks insult Peru’s democratic system and constitute interference in sovereign matters.

Breakdown of Diplomatic Relations

This measure follows Peru’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico on November 2, after the latter granted asylum to former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez Chino during former President Pedro Castillo’s administration.

The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE) lamented Peru’s «unilateral» decision, labeling it «excessive and disproportionate» in response to a legitimate action aligned with international law.

The Mexican government stated that it granted asylum to the former premier fully in accordance with international law, particularly the 1954 Diplomatic Asylum Convention, to which both Mexico and Peru are parties.

They further emphasized that Chávez Chino has reported repeated violations of her human rights as part of a political persecution by the Peruvian state since her arrest in 2023.

According to the Caracas Convention, «only the granting state, Mexico in this case, has the authority to assess the nature of the persecution against asylum seekers.»

The Mexican Foreign Ministry highlighted that their decision to protect Chávez Chino was in strict compliance with Article 11 of the Mexican Constitution, following a thorough evaluation and strict adherence to the established procedure in the Refugees, Complementary Protection, and Political Asylum Law, along with the constitutional principles of foreign policy, Mexican humanism, and the country’s commitment to asylum and refuge.

COMUNICADO. "México lamenta y rechaza la decisión unilateral del Perú de romper relaciones diplomáticas como respuesta a un acto legítimo y apegado a derecho internacional de nuestro país".https://t.co/8y5sXCtAUP pic.twitter.com/qqcaCf0Y6C — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) November 4, 2025

Peru Escalates Tensions with Mexico



During the congressional debate, supporters of the motion emphasized the necessity of sending a firm message to defend national institutions, despite recognizing that this decision could lead to significant diplomatic friction with the Mexican government.

«Throughout the debate, parliamentarians from various parties agreed that the declaration aims to protect sovereignty and establish clear limits against foreign interference,» reported Caretas.

Despite the consensus, there were dissenting voices; leftist legislators cautioned that the measure could unnecessarily strain bilateral relations and criticized the Congress for addressing a diplomatic matter on the floor, suggesting that diplomatic dialogue through the Foreign Ministries should be prioritized over legislative confrontation.

This was the case for legislator Susel Paredes, who urged the need for «great care in international relations,» prioritizing «the safeguarding of diplomatic relations between two brother nations» beyond the case of Betssy Chávez.

Response from Mexico

Sheinbaum is the second leader to be declared persona non grata by the Peruvian Congress, following a similar initiative against former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in May 2023 due to his «unacceptable statements» that were seen as a «violation of the principle of non-intervention» after he expressed support for ex-President Pedro Castillo, whom he claimed was a victim of a «soft coup» after being ousted and imprisoned by Congress.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry stated that this action taken by the Peruvian Parliament against President Sheinbaum is «motivated by false claims.»

«Mexico has not intervened in any way in Peru’s internal affairs, remaining true to its normative principles of foreign policy and its strong diplomatic tradition. Mexico reiterates that the granting of political asylum to citizen Betssy Betzabet Chávez Chino was decided in strict adherence to applicable international law, which is binding for both Mexico and Peru,» it argued.

Additionally, it reminded that the «United Nations General Assembly has declared that political asylum is a peaceful and humanitarian act that cannot be considered unfriendly by any other state.»