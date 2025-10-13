Perus political landscape is heading into another week of heightened social tension. Far from easing after the removal of Dina Boluarte, public anger toward Congress and the new government of José Jerí has intensifiedwith Generation Z at the forefront.

In two statements, the movement made clear it does not recognize Jerís legitimacy and called on citizens to join a nationwide strike with a «Grand National March» on Tuesday, October 15.

Their grievances center on the states failure to confront surging crime, entrenched corruption and nepotism, and what they call a «corrupt pact» in the legislature that installed an «immoral and tainted» president.

José Jerí assumed Perus presidency in the early hours of Friday after Congress ousted Dina Boluarte, unanimously approving four vacancy motions amid the countrys escalating social unrest and security crisis.

However, the 39-year-old lawyerwho had been serving as speaker of Parliament for the 20252026 termtakes office under controversy, facing a record of complaints and ongoing investigations.

«We are convinced that the majority of the Peruvian people share our sentiment and rejection. We know your record, José Jerí, and the values you represent,» the Generation Z collective stated.

On that basis, they demanded to «expel this corrupt pact that imposes an immoral, stained, and unworthy president on us.»

The message serves as a clear warning to the president, whom they compare to Manuel Merino, whose brief government in 2020 fell after mass protests. «We do not recognize this Congress of the Republic, which has betrayed the will of the people. We invite Peruvians from all regions to unite in this historic march to demand real change. Lets make history togetherGeneration Z and all of Peru, united!» the statement reads, also urging the National Police of Peru (PNP) to support the «people.»

In a second statement, members of the social movement were more specific: they demanded Jerís resignation and proposed that an «independent lawmaker» assume the post, naming Flor Pablo, Susel Paredes, or Ruth Luque.

National Strike on October 15

Regarding the October 15 nationwide strike, both the Generation Z collective and the University Bloc announced that the new protest day, branded the «Grand National March,» aims to reaffirm their rejection of José Jerís government and the Peruvian Congress over the lack of effective policies to confront rampant citizen insecurity, compounded by persistent corruption and nepotism across public institutions.

The movements base is predominantly young and student-led. Among the universities represented are the National University of San Marcos, the National University Federico Villarreal, the National Agrarian University La Molina, and the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP).

Unions and Groups Confirmed for the Strike

The call has moved beyond universities, winning the backing of key transport unions and signaling a potentially significant impact on nationwide mobility. So far, confirmed participants include:

Asotrani

Alianza Nacional de Transportistas

Asociación Nacional de Conductores

Federación de Estudiantes de la PUCP

Bloque Universitario de la Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal

Universidad Ruiz de Montoya

Federación de Estudiantes de la Universidad Agraria

The mobilizations impact is already tangible. PUCP, one of the countrys largest universities, announced the suspension of in-person classes for October 15.

«Considering the potential impact this measure may have on the mobility and safety of our university community, PUCP informs that on that day, all in-person academic activities that can be carried out remotely, including midterm exams, will take place online through virtual classes or assessments,» the institution said in a statement, as reported by NODAL.

The Governments Strategy: National Dialogue Roundtable

Amid the social unrest, President José Jerí is seeking to rebuild his image and governability. After a livestreamed meeting with Carlos Mariños, provincial mayor of Pataz (La Libertad), they agreed to establish a National Dialogue Roundtable to be held on Tuesday, October 14, at the Government Palace.

The announcement followed the mayors protest: he arrived in Lima after a trek of more than 1,000 kilometers over 49 days to demand state attention for the regions. Mariños said his journey «was not a political act, but a civic expression from forgotten regions.»

After meeting with Jerí, Mayor Mariños stated that «this process seeks to promote respect for life and avoid new episodes of violence.» He said representatives of business associations, unions, youth organizations, and local authorities will be invited to set a shared priority agenda.

One key topic will be the redistribution of the national budget. Mariños noted that the countrys more than 1,800 municipalities receive only 10% to 12% of public funds, while regional governments receive more than 22%. He proposes raising the municipal share to 30%, arguing that municipalities are the ones who «directly confront residents problems and carry out urgent works that Lima ignores.»

During his remarks, the mayor criticized past administrations, accusing former president Dina Boluarte and regional governor César Acuña of acting «with lies and political complicities.»

Peru faces a complex political moment: on one side, an emergent social movement with a youthful base and a rupture-focused agenda that rejects the authorities legitimacy and takes to the streets demanding «real change»; on the other, a government with fragile legitimacy trying to open channels for dialogue. The «Grand National March» on October 15 will be a crucial test of the real strength behind this new wave of protests.