Pilot Strike: ODECU Reminds Passengers of Their Right to Full Refunds and Immediate Rebooking

Original article: Huelga de pilotos: ODECU recuerda que puedes exigir reembolso total y reubicación inmediata

The strike initiated by the Latam Pilots Union (SPL) at midnight on Wednesday has resulted in flight cancellations and delays nationwide, impacting thousands of passengers. In light of this situation, the Chilean Consumer and User Organization (ODECU) has reminded customers of their rights protected by Chilean law, which must be upheld by the airline.

Approximately 500 pilots, representing more than half of the professionals operating flights for the airline in Chile, are participating in this mobilization, forcing the company to implement cancellations and preventive adjustments in its national and international operations.

Latam Airlines Group reported that the strike has led to the cancellation of 173 scheduled flights between November 12 and 17, affecting around 20,000 passengers. In response, the company has implemented a contingency plan and stated that «almost all» affected users have been provided with a travel solution within a 24-hour window from their original flight.

ODECU Reminds Passengers They Can Demand Full Refunds

However, ODECU reiterated that under the regulations, when a flight is canceled or delayed, passengers have the right to board the next available flight or, if they prefer, request an alternative means of transport provided by the same airline.

Additionally, if they choose not to continue their journey, they can demand a full refund of the ticket price when the new departure is delayed more than three hours from the original schedule, or four hours in the case of small aircraft.

Passengers must receive appropriate assistance while waiting, which may include communication, food, and, when applicable, accommodation and transfers, as long as the delay or cancellation is attributable to the airline.

Moreover, they are entitled to receive financial compensation in cases of overbooking, expressed in UF, the amount of which will depend on the distance and type of flight.

It’s Not Enough to Notify Cancellation: Airlines Must Offer Concrete Alternatives

«Airlines are obliged to inform and adequately assist passengers. It’s not enough to notify the cancellation; they must offer concrete alternatives, refunds, and support during the wait,» stated Stefan Larenas Riobó, president of ODECU.

Larenas also assured that ODECU will «channel complaints to the relevant authorities. Information and action are the best tools to defend consumer rights.»

For guidance and assistance, passengers can visit the website: www.odecu.cl and access available contact methods for inquiries and complaints.