PNL Crisis: Campaign Chiefs Abandon Kaiser Amidst Claims of ‘Totalitarianism’

It started with accusations from Deputy Labbé, and now four technical leaders have resigned from the party.

The National Libertarian Party (PNL) is facing a significant crisis following the resignation of nearly half of its program directors. This split comes after weeks of rising tension, with Deputy Cristián Labbé publicly labeling Johannes Kaiser’s leadership as ‘thuggish’ and accusing the leadership of enforcing a single mindset to control the party members.

The break occurred when Kaiser and his inner circle decided to reject the Ministry of Mining and distance themselves from José Kast’s government without consulting the experts. Cristián Parra, who led the mining sector during the campaign, spearheaded the exit, stating that this move ‘demonstrates a limited political vision’ that overlooks the strategic importance of the sector for the country’s development.

Alongside Parra’s departure were the leaders of Health, Finance, and Education, confirming Labbé’s earlier warning about the party’s absolute control. ‘There cannot be a totalitarianism where if you don’t think like me, you’re not part of the club,’ the parliament member pointed out, a critique that gains weight with the departure of the professional team that supported Kaiser’s candidacy.

Dissenters contend that the PNL has ceased to be a collective project, transforming into a ‘family business’ focused on Kaiser and his sister, Senator Vanessa. The latter sparked outrage among technical teams by dismissing positions offered in the Executive as ‘rats,’ which was seen as an insult to the work of over 480 professionals.

Kaiser has responded to the criticisms by urging challengers to run for leadership if they wish to redirect the party, reaffirming his stance against sharing power. However, for the members leaving the ship, this attitude only reinforces the notion that the party prioritizes ‘opinions’ from social media over the real possibility of implementing change within the government.

The departure of these technical leaders leaves the National Libertarian Party in a state of isolation and vulnerability with respect to its right-wing allies. While Kaiser remains steadfast in his autonomy, the project that promised to be a serious libertarian alternative is crumbling due to the loss of its program directors, who now claim that the leader’s ego has ultimately stunted the political future of the collective.