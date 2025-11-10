Original article: Escuchas policiales atribuyen a conservador Yáber la estrategia para salvar a Ulloa: el juez enfrenta acusación en el Senado con flanco abierto

Police Interceptions Point to Sergio Yáber’s Strategy to Protect Judge Antonio Ulloa Amid Senate Accusations

Intercepted phone conversations by Carabineros implicate real estate conservator Sergio Yáber from Puente Alto, connected to the «Muñeca Bielorrusa» case, in a strategy designed to safeguard Santiago Court of Appeals Minister Antonio Ulloa in the Supreme Court and prevent his removal.

As reported by investigative journalism site CIPER, these conversations began on Friday, August 22, just three days prior to the review of Antonio Ulloa’s case in the nation’s highest court, while his removal file had not yet been opened.

During the Supreme Court session on August 25, the majority of justices agreed to reduce the sanction proposed by judicial prosecutor Javiera González, which suggested a four-month suspension. Ten justices voted for only a two-month penalty, including María Teresa Letelier, Soledad Melo, María Gajardo, María Angélica Repetto, Mireya López, Manuel Valderrama, Mauricio Silva, Jéssica González, Adelita Ravanales, and Arturo Prado.

The recorded calls captured by Carabineros in the investigation against former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco revealed that this decision was not spontaneous, but part of a strategy involving a network of contacts, coordinated by Sergio Yáber, who is under investigation for allegedly funneling payments from the Belarusian consortium Belaz-Movitec to Gonzalo Migueles—the partner of the former magistrate—in the ongoing «Muñeca Bielorrusa» scandal led by Regional Prosecutor Carmen Gloria Wittwer, regarding suspected influence peddling, incompatible negotiations, money laundering, and bribery.

According to CIPER, at least three intercepted conversations between August 22 and 26, 2025, showed Yáber leveraging connections within the judiciary to garner support among the Supreme Court justices.

In one call, Yáber reached out to attorney Alejandro Román, former head of the Public Procurement Tribunal, discussing what was needed.

«We have about six or seven, but the idea is to minimize the sanction as much as possible,» he said about the votes they secured in the Supreme Court, always referring to «us» and including Ulloa as part of the efforts.

Presumably based on the content of the wiretaps, attorney Román had ties to Supreme Court Minister Arturo Prado, which prompted Yáber’s call.

«Hey, my friend, I’m calling you for this, I do it personally because it’s for a mutual friend… I need us to give a little help to my buddy Antonio Ulloa,» he stated.

Yáber outlined the procedural status: «Basically, the appeal will be reviewed because he was given a four-month suspension when that was not warranted at all. However, there’s the opening of the removal file, which the sanctioners are demanding.»

He also clarified the strategy: «The goal is to get it down to one month or even less if possible.»

Detailing the necessary votes, Yáber revealed: «You know that the rule is clear; it’s a majority of the Supreme Court members, so there should be eleven [justices], and we have about six or seven, but the idea is to minimize the sanction as much as possible.»

«And the tribunal will have about fifteen members because three have recused themselves, plus the vacant positions, so we have about six or seven, and that’s why we wanted to trouble you with Antonio regarding…» Yáber mentioned, to which attorney Román added: «…Arturo Prado for you.»

«I’ll call Arturito, alright?» the lawyer committed while Yáber instructed: «Yes, because it will be discussed, as I said, on Monday, so if you could call him this afternoon, that would be ideal.»

Supreme Court Minister Arturo Prado was one of those who voted to reduce the suspension to just two months on August 25, although he supported the initiation of a removal process against Ulloa. However, in the final vote held on September 30, the minister changed his stance and decided not to approve Ulloa’s removal.

When asked about this change, Prado denied receiving any pressure and explained: «I reached the conviction that the evidence and elements presented at the hearing did not meet the necessary threshold to apply such a drastic sanction.»

According to CIPER’s report, Yáber also requested the lawyer’s assistance for Verónica Sabaj, the former minister removed from the Appellate Court for advising Luis Hermosilla, who was formally charged with money laundering, bribery, and tax evasion as part of the «Audio Case,» involving many former government officials, politicians, and businesspeople.

«It seems there’s an idea to save the girl as well [Verónica Sabaj],» Román stated.

Based on the wiretaps, Yáber explained that Verónica’s case would be heard in the morning and Antonio’s in the afternoon, to which Román replied that «hopefully both are saved, because they are both excellent ministers.»

Yáber also mentioned that Supreme Court Minister Mauricio Silva was actively working «upstairs» to assist her.

In fact, Silva Cancino was the only vote Sabaj received to not be expelled from the appellate court.

Connection Between Yáber and Minister Prado

On a second conversation that day, Román realized he did not have Prado’s contact information and asked Yáber for it. This exchange is particularly revealing:

Yáber: No, I have it.

Román: Then why don’t you give it to me?

Yáber: I’ll give it to you right away.

Román: And why did you have it in the first place?

Yáber: Because I’ve always had it; he sometimes texts me asking for favors for friends of his, clients from Puente Alto.

This conversation showcases that Yáber maintained a direct and regular relationship with Minister Prado, who would be crucial in the votes concerning Ulloa.

The Celebration and Confirmation of Efforts

On August 26, Yáber held a conversation with a contact named «Óscar,» where he celebrated the partial success of his efforts: «Hey, we got together last night to celebrate Antonio, you know… They reduced his suspension from four months to two.»

In that call, Yáber acknowledged the effort involved: «We had to work all weekend,» he stated, which, according to the Carabineros report, demonstrates efforts to influence the vote. Regarding the initiating of the removal procedure, Yáber described it as «purely a group move, just to keep the press at bay.»

Senate to Vote on Impeachment Against Ulloa

This Monday, November 10, the Senate is set to decide whether to remove Antonio Ulloa from the judiciary following his suspension from the Santiago Court of Appeals, based on an impeachment that was approved by a large majority of 141 votes in favor in the Chamber of Deputies.

In this political trial, presided by Deputy Daniel Manouchehri (PS), Ulloa is accused of significant dereliction of duty due to violations committed after sharing a series of court resolutions with Hermosilla and for leveraging influence in judicial appointments.

To approve the indictment and declare Ulloa guilty, 26 votes are needed.

The recordings from Carabineros, which demonstrate that at least until last August, efforts to influence his case continued, now present a new element for senators who must decide on his judicial future.