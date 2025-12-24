Pope Leo XIV Critiques Capitalist Extremism During First Christmas Midnight Mass: «Distorted Economy Treats Men as Merchandise»

"While a distorted economy induces treating men as merchandise, God makes Himself similar to us, revealing the infinite dignity of each person. While man seeks to become God to dominate his neighbor, God wants to become man to free us from all slavery," stated Pope Leo XIV before 6,000 attendees.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Papa León 14 criticó extremismo capitalista en su primera Misa del Gallo: «Economía distorsionada que induce a tratar a los hombres como mercancía»

During his inaugural Christmas Midnight Mass as Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV condemned the extremism of capitalism around the globe, describing it as a «distorted economy that induces men to be treated as merchandise.»

According to international agencies, the Supreme Pontiff led the traditional Christmas Eucharist in Rome, attended by 6,000 faithful, asserting that «to illuminate our blindness, the Lord chose to reveal Himself to man as a man, His true image, according to a blueprint of love initiated with the creation of the world.»

Subsequently, as reported by EFE, the Pope quoted the words of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, stressing that «as long as the night of error obscures this providential truth, there is no room for others, for children, the poor, and foreigners.»

«The words of Pope Benedict XVI, so relevant today, remind us that on earth there is no space for God if there is no space for man: to reject one means to dismiss the other. In contrast, where there is room for man, there is room for God,» the leader of the Catholic Church stated.

He further articulated that «God, in response to the expectations of the peoples, sends a child to be a word of hope; before the pain of the wretched (…) He sends the defenseless to be strength to rise up; in the face of violence and oppression, He kindles a gentle light that shines with salvation for all the children of this world.»

«And while a distorted economy induces treating men as merchandise, God makes Himself similar to us, revealing the infinite dignity of each person. While man seeks to become God to dominate his neighbor, God desires to become man to free us from all slavery,» affirmed Pope Leo XIV.

