President Boric: «Pension Reform is Already Making a Difference for Seniors and Their Families»

In January 2026, over 1 million 370 thousand retirees experienced pension increases due to the start of Social Security payments created by the Pension Reform, paid automatically.

President Boric: «Pension Reform is Already Making a Difference for Seniors and Their Families»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Presidente Boric: «La reforma previsional ya se siente en el bolsillo de las personas mayores y sus familias»

On Monday, February 16, President Gabriel Boric led the traditional government briefing at the start of the week, accompanied by the Secretary General of Government, Camila Vallejo, the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Giorgio Boccardo, and ten seniors who have benefited from pension increases due to the implementation of the Pension Reform.

«We can affirm that the pension reform is already being felt in the pockets of seniors and their families. Once fully implemented, this reform will benefit a total of 2.8 million people,» stated the President.

He added, «Often, when discussing reforms, people think of the intense and challenging dialogue between the Executive and Parliament, the technical discussions; however, as we stated before, the pension reform has a woman’s face. This is reflected in real people who have faced difficulties making ends meet after working their entire lives.»

The Numbers

According to information provided by the authorities, in January 2026, more than 1 million 370 thousand retirees saw increases in their pensions due to the initiation of Social Security payments, established by the Pension Reform and paid automatically.

Among these beneficiaries, some received increases of over 100 thousand pesos, which complement the payments from the Universal Guaranteed Pension (PGU) of 250 thousand pesos, initiated for individuals aged 82 and older, which will increase in September 2026 for those aged 75 or older. In 2027, the increase will begin to benefit seniors over 65.

Notably, over 412 thousand women received benefits for their years of contributions and compensation to equalize their pensions with those of men.

Additionally, nearly 750 thousand retirees have already experienced increased benefits from the PGU, disability pensions, disability subsidies, and reparations laws.

President Gabriel Boric emphasized, «Politics is here to serve, to serve the people, to serve those who have given us a mandate. When we successfully advance the pension reform, the Chile Cares law, when we raise the minimum wage, ensure free health care across the public network, implement the TEA law, and advance the national lithium strategy, these measures have a direct impact on people’s quality of life, much like the pension reform and zero co-payment initiatives, which project Chile’s development and place us at the forefront globally.»

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"Government Showcases Progress with New Website Highlighting Over 1,000 Achievements from 2022 to 2026"

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Roberto Celedón Celebrates Continued Discount on Rural Transport for Students and Seniors: "We Will Ensure Agreements are Honored"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"A Sad Christmas Ahead": Retirees and Disability Groups Protest Against Milei Government at Argentina's Congress

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Puente Alto Residents Demand Continuation of Más AMA Program: "Ending It Would Drive Seniors Into Depression"

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

President Boric Calls for Unity Among Political Parties to Address Challenges in Chile

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

OECD Pension Report: Chile Climbs from 34th to 19th Place in Four Years, Highlighting Reform Led by Jeannette Jara

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Gustavo Petro Advocates for Constituent Assembly, Assures It Won't Occur During Election Season or His Administration

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Government Expands Health Coverage: New Treatments for Adolescent Depression and Smoking Cessation Added to GES

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

MP Celedón Requests Clarification from Transport Ministry on End of Discounted Fares for Students and Seniors in Maule Region

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano