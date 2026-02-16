President Boric: «Pension Reform is Already Making a Difference for Seniors and Their Families»

Original article: Presidente Boric: «La reforma previsional ya se siente en el bolsillo de las personas mayores y sus familias»

On Monday, February 16, President Gabriel Boric led the traditional government briefing at the start of the week, accompanied by the Secretary General of Government, Camila Vallejo, the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Giorgio Boccardo, and ten seniors who have benefited from pension increases due to the implementation of the Pension Reform.

«We can affirm that the pension reform is already being felt in the pockets of seniors and their families. Once fully implemented, this reform will benefit a total of 2.8 million people,» stated the President.

He added, «Often, when discussing reforms, people think of the intense and challenging dialogue between the Executive and Parliament, the technical discussions; however, as we stated before, the pension reform has a woman’s face. This is reflected in real people who have faced difficulties making ends meet after working their entire lives.»

The Numbers

According to information provided by the authorities, in January 2026, more than 1 million 370 thousand retirees saw increases in their pensions due to the initiation of Social Security payments, established by the Pension Reform and paid automatically.

Among these beneficiaries, some received increases of over 100 thousand pesos, which complement the payments from the Universal Guaranteed Pension (PGU) of 250 thousand pesos, initiated for individuals aged 82 and older, which will increase in September 2026 for those aged 75 or older. In 2027, the increase will begin to benefit seniors over 65.

Notably, over 412 thousand women received benefits for their years of contributions and compensation to equalize their pensions with those of men.

Additionally, nearly 750 thousand retirees have already experienced increased benefits from the PGU, disability pensions, disability subsidies, and reparations laws.

President Gabriel Boric emphasized, «Politics is here to serve, to serve the people, to serve those who have given us a mandate. When we successfully advance the pension reform, the Chile Cares law, when we raise the minimum wage, ensure free health care across the public network, implement the TEA law, and advance the national lithium strategy, these measures have a direct impact on people’s quality of life, much like the pension reform and zero co-payment initiatives, which project Chile’s development and place us at the forefront globally.»

El Ciudadano