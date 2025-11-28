Original article: Petro se alinea con el Sahara Occidental: defiende referéndum de autodeterminación frente a bloqueo de Marruecos

President Petro Advocates for Western Sahara: Supports Self-Determination Referendum Amid Ongoing Moroccan Blockade

In a significant move that strengthens Colombia’s foreign policy supporting self-determination causes, President Gustavo Petro endorsed the holding of a referendum for the self-determination of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

«For decades, we have supported the right to self-determination for peoples. That is, for peoples to freely choose their path without impositions from foreign forces,» he declared after a meeting in Bogotá with the Sahrawi Ambassador to Latin America and the Caribbean, Mohamed Zrug.

The Colombian leader recalled that the United Nations defined that the status of the territory must be resolved through a plebiscite that Morocco continues to obstruct.

This commitment dates back to August 2022, when shortly after taking office, the progressive leader decided to restore full diplomatic relations with the SADR.

Petro indicated that starting in 2026, when Colombia secures a seat on the UN Security Council, his country will advocate for «unrestricted» support of the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination.

During the meeting with Zrug, which also included Mohamed Salem Aldelfatah, head of the Sahrawi diplomatic mission in Bogotá, the director of Asia, Africa, and Oceania from Colombia’s foreign ministry, and Senator Gloria Flores, president of the Colombia Humana party, among other officials, the president highlighted that the Sahrawi community is the only Arab community that speaks Spanish.

Additionally, he revealed that he had been invited to visit the Sahara in February to meet with its people and local authorities, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Western Sahara’s independence, which led to the creation of the SADR.

Me reuní con Mohamed Zrug, ministro delegado para América Latina y el Caribe de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática. Desde hace décadas apoyo la lucha Saharaui por su independencia nacional. La ONU aprobó que sea un plebiscito del pueblo Saharaui, quien tome la decisión de… pic.twitter.com/BXuCI2BUyD — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 27, 2025

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the president appeared before the press dressed in traditional Sahrawi Darra, reflecting his respect for the culture and struggle of the Sahrawi people.

Colombia Will Not Import Moroccan Phosphates: Economic Commitment and Future Visit

Colombia’s stance is also translating into concrete actions in the economic sphere. Petro referenced a previously announced state decision, emphasizing its significance. «Colombia will not import Moroccan-branded phosphates that have been extracted from a nation that does not own them,» he stated, as quoted by TeleSUR.

He stressed that «we maintain this position and will fight to make it a global norm,» asserting that «these resources belong to the Sahrawi people.»

With these statements, Gustavo Petro’s government solidifies its role as one of the leading defenders of the Sahrawi cause in Latin America, aligning itself with countries calling for the long-awaited self-determination referendum.