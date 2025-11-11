President Sheinbaum Reminds That the Last US Intervention in Mexico Resulted in Losing Half the Territory

Original article: Presidenta Sheinbaum recordó que la última intervención de EEUU en México «provocó que nos quitaran la mitad del territorio»

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, reiterated that her administration will not request a «U.S. intervention» on Mexican soil in the fight against major drug cartels, which were classified as «terrorist organizations» by the Trump administration.

Currently, Mexico is reeling from the public shooting of Uruapan’s mayor, Carlos Manzo, only 40 years old, who took office with a strong «hardline» stance against organized crime. His death has amplified calls from the right for military aid from the U.S., a request that Sheinbaum has dismissed.

«The murder of Uruapan’s mayor, Carlos Manzo, hurts us all in Mexico, but that does not mean we will call for a U.S. intervention,» the Mexican President stated, recalling that «the last U.S. intervention resulted in us losing half our territory.»

«They can help us as neighbors, partners, and as brother countries. Of course, they can assist us. If they have resources that can help provide information, they are welcome, within a framework of collaboration without subordination,» Sheinbaum proposed.

«Anyone who calls for U.S. intervention in Mexico is mistaken. We are not a colony of anyone; we are a sovereign and independent country,» the President insisted.

🇲🇽🇺🇸 «La última intervención de EEUU provocó que nos quitaran la mitad del territorio», recuerda Sheinbaum La presidenta de México reiteró que ninguna crisis de seguridad en el país derivará en que su Gobierno pida una intervención estadounidense, bajo ninguna circunstancia.… pic.twitter.com/njwQoqivo0 — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) November 11, 2025

🇲🇽 Sheinbaum lo dice claro: llamar a EE.UU. para combatir al narcotráfico es inaceptable. México no es colonia y la historia muestra que la intervención solo trae pérdida de territorio. https://t.co/IXJWpnTYgk pic.twitter.com/U1wBOqRIzf — Sepa Más (@Sepa_mass) November 11, 2025

Continue reading:

The Citizen