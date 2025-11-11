President Sheinbaum Reminds That the Last US Intervention in Mexico Resulted in Losing Half the Territory

"Anyone who calls for U.S. intervention in Mexico is mistaken. We are not a colony of anyone; we are a sovereign and independent country," stated the President, reaffirming that any security assistance between the two nations should occur "within a framework of collaboration without subordination."

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, reiterated that her administration will not request a «U.S. intervention» on Mexican soil in the fight against major drug cartels, which were classified as «terrorist organizations» by the Trump administration.

Currently, Mexico is reeling from the public shooting of Uruapan’s mayor, Carlos Manzo, only 40 years old, who took office with a strong «hardline» stance against organized crime. His death has amplified calls from the right for military aid from the U.S., a request that Sheinbaum has dismissed.

«The murder of Uruapan’s mayor, Carlos Manzo, hurts us all in Mexico, but that does not mean we will call for a U.S. intervention,» the Mexican President stated, recalling that «the last U.S. intervention resulted in us losing half our territory.»

«They can help us as neighbors, partners, and as brother countries. Of course, they can assist us. If they have resources that can help provide information, they are welcome, within a framework of collaboration without subordination,» Sheinbaum proposed.

Sheinbaum Rejects U.S. Intervention in Venezuela, Defending Sovereignty and Self-Determination of Nations

Sheinbaum Raises Record-Breaking Amount to Support Migrants in the U.S.

Bachelet

A Signal from Mexico: Sheinbaum Hosts Bachelet Amidst Race for the UN

