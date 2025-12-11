Pro-Kast Troll Account Issues Death Threat Against Presidential Candidate Jeannette Jara After Attacking Matthei

Original article: Cuenta troll pro-Kast lanza amenaza de muerte contra Jeannette Jara, tras atacar a Matthei

A death threat against Jeannette Jara was posted by the X account @Kasterizador, a profile followed by José Kast and recognized by internal reports from Chile Vamos as one of the main «mother accounts» coordinating the pro-Kast troll ecosystem. Both CIPER and The Clinic have documented that this network operates in cohesion, orchestrating attacks and disinformation campaigns against political figures and journalists, particularly targeting women.

The message targeted Jara’s «communism» — the presidential candidate who directly competes with the leader of the Republican Party, an extreme right-wing group — and concluded with a striking phrase that raised alarms: «the only way to remove them is in a body bag.” The explicit tone of the message was interpreted as a direct threat to Jara’s safety, exacerbating concerns regarding the rise of political violence online.

Below is the full content of the message posted by @Kasterizador:

“Look at what is happening in Honduras to understand why the communism of Jeannette Jara is dangerous for Chile.

Once they come to power, the only way to remove them is in a body bag.”

Miren lo que está pasando en Honduras para que de una buena vez entiendan porque el comunismo de Jeannette Jara es peligroso para Chile Una vez que llegan al poder la única forma de sacarlos es en una bolsa mortuoria — Make Chile 5K Again 🖐️🇨🇱 (@Kasterizador) December 10, 2025

This message not only displays a clear ideological bias but also contains an explicit call to physically eliminate those they regard as political adversaries.

A Previously Reported Account by Matthei in July

Back in July, then-presidential candidate for Chile Vamos, Evelyn Matthei, publicly denounced attacks originating from «Republican bots» and directly pointed to @Kasterizador as one of the accounts leading coordinated campaigns against her, as reported by various media outlets. In her statements, Matthei maintained that these attacks could not be attributed to «three or four supporters acting on their own,» implying organization and political backing.

This incident led to a rift within the right. According to reports, Matthei even hinted that she would consider filing a lawsuit due to these attacks, though she ultimately did not proceed with it. Nonetheless, her comments marked a significant moment: for the first time, a right-wing figure openly connected such campaigns to the Republican milieu.

Internal Reports: The Pro-Kast Troll Network

Internal Chile Vamos reports — “Troll Kast against EM” and “Second Analysis of Kast Troll Accounts” — identify @Kasterizador as part of a group of five “mother accounts” that compose the pro-Kast troll network. These accounts not only generate a significant volume of hostile content but also function as nodes from which attacks are coordinated and digital narratives established.

The documents repeatedly mention five central profiles: @Kasterizador, @DRESTRUM_PL, @JackedIn, @Camilo_anania, and @CanaldeMati_. According to The Clinic, this core group produced around a thousand publications against Matthei in just a few days, with a significant percentage aimed specifically at her.

CIPER: A Link to Kast’s Digital Team

A CIPER report delved into the internal workings of this network. It reveals a chat from the administrator of the account @JackedIn, known as «Neuroc», who asserts: «The reason why they did so well in councils and advisors is because Kast has literally been doing territorial work throughout Chile. And we know this, we often talk with his community manager,» referring to José Antonio Kast’s community manager.

The same report notes that Kast’s official account on X (@joseantoniokast) follows “Neuroc” and other accounts questioned for spreading false information in a campaign context, “such as @Kasterizador, which ‘Neuroc’ frequently shares.”

These findings position @JackedIn/”Neuroc” and @Kasterizador within a digital circuit closely linked to the environment of republican candidate José Kast, from which attacks against his political rivals are orchestrated.

A Pattern: Misogyny and Political Violence Against Women

Chile Vamos reports also reveal a clear pattern: the pro-Kast troll accounts direct a significant portion of their attacks against women. Journalists such as Mirna Schindler, Carolina Urrejola, Mónica Rincón, Monserrat Álvarez, Yasna Lewin, and Paloma Ávila, as well as political figures like Matthei and, more recently, Jara, have become preferred targets.

The Clinic documented that after the primary elections, an edited image began circulating on TikTok showing Jeannette Jara traveling first-class to Madrid, alongside false messages claiming that Nicolás Maduro had congratulated and reached out to her. The current threat from @Kasterizador adds to this same pattern of disinformation and digital harassment that has consistently targeted Jara during the campaign.

The death threat posted by @Kasterizador — a key player in the pro-Kast troll ecosystem and linked to Kast, cited in internal studies and publicly pointed out by Matthei months prior — confirms the existence of a digital circuit operating with a high level of political aggression and raises again the question of leadership responsibility toward networks that, in their name, normalize violence against women who strive for power.