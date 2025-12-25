Progressive Parties Reject U.S. National Security Strategy, Claim It Threatens Sovereignty Over Strategic Resources

Original article: “No es seguridad, es control”: partidos progresistas rechazan estrategia de EE.UU. y denuncian ofensiva por recursos estratégicos

Five progressive and leftist political parties from Latin America issued a joint statement sharply opposing the recently announced U.S. National Security Strategy, accusing Donald Trump’s administration of promoting a «21st-century update» of the Monroe Doctrine that threatens the sovereignty, democracy, and self-determination of the region’s peoples.

The signatories—Chile’s Frente Amplio, Uruguay’s Frente Amplio, Brazil’s PSOL, Colombia’s Pacto Histórico, and Nuevo Perú por el Buen Vivir—warn that under the guise of security and cooperation, Washington is, in reality, seeking «control over strategic raw materials» and the «political alignment» of countries as part of its global geopolitical struggle, especially against China.

An «Updated and Dangerous» Monroe Doctrine

The document, titled «The New Security Strategy and the Return of the United States Against the Sovereignty and Democracies of Latin America,» establishes its central thesis from the outset: «Latin America is once again at risk of foreign occupation of its maritime, terrestrial, and aerial space.» The parties argue that U.S. foreign policy «explicitly undermines the self-determination and stability of democracies across the continent.»

The declaration views the new strategy not as an isolated incident but as a renewed assertion of a historical principle of domination.

«It represents a blatant revival of the Monroe Doctrine, which established that any foreign intervention in the continent would be considered a hostile act by the United States,» the text states, recalling that «what was presented in discourse as a safeguard for Latin American republics was merely protection of its own sphere of influence.»

Progressive parties assert that this doctrine has been «historically used to justify interventions, coups, economic blockades, and various forms of external interference» and that its «explicit resurgence» constitutes a «direct threat» to the sovereignty of Latin American states and peaceful coexistence among nations in the region.

«The Cold War on the continent was merely a continuation of this arrogant and belligerent stance by the United States in its quest for hegemonic control of the planet,» they remind.

The modernization of this policy, according to the declaration, is articulated under the «Trump Corollary,» which «reconceptualizes Latin America as a zone of strategic control and political, economic, and military subordination.»

Additionally, it claims that this new strategy openly declares the intention «to condition diplomatic relations, economic cooperation, military presence, and market access on the political alignment of countries in the region» with the interests of the White House, resulting in violations of fundamental principles of international law, including «the self-determination of peoples, the sovereign equality of states, and the prohibition of threats or the use of force.»

To support this argument, they quote directly a segment of the U.S. National Security Strategy: «The United States will reaffirm and implement the Monroe Doctrine to restore U.S. preeminence in the Western Hemisphere and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region.»

«The reduction of our countries to ‘key geographies’ openly reveals the anxiety of U.S. foreign policy,» the parties assert, viewing this logic as a denial of peoples’ right to «diversify their international ties and sovereignly define their alliances.»

«It’s Not Security, It’s Control Over Strategic Resources»

In a key passage, the declaration dismantles the rhetoric of fighting for security and against migration and drug trafficking that Donald Trump employs to justify his aggressive actions, revealing his true interest in seizing control of the region’s resources and raw materials.

«We denounce that the rhetoric of security, migration, and the fight against drug trafficking operates as a justification for geopolitical objectives linked to controlling essential strategic raw materials for the contemporary global economy: oil, lithium, critical minerals, energy and port infrastructure, bi-oceanic routes, and control of global supply chains and logistics,» they affirm in the text.

«This strategy aims to secure competitive advantages for the U.S. in its dispute with China, reinforcing an extractive model that has historically enriched a few at the expense of natural resources, territories, and the labor of our peoples,» they state.

Call for Resistance Against Trump’s Threats

The statement does not limit itself to general analysis but enumerates «concrete and troubling facts» that, in their view, embody the doctrine: Donald Trump’s «repeated threats» of military intervention in Venezuela, the «illegal occupation of the Caribbean,» the «stigmatization» of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has been «irresponsibly accused of links with drug trafficking,» and the «approval of new U.S. military bases in Peru,» further deepening foreign military presence in the region.

In response to this offensive, the signing parties reaffirm their commitment to «the unrestricted defense of sovereignty,» rejecting all forms of interference and advocating for the construction of a «solidarity-based, democratic, and autonomous regional integration.»

«We unequivocally reject that the United States represents Latin America as a zone of influence and a space for foreign contest. Our continent has historically been built as a community of peoples with the right to determine their own destiny, development model, and place in the world,» they declare.

In this context, they urgently call upon the democratic and progressive forces on the continent to «raise a common voice against this new attempt at subordination and to work collectively for a future of dignity, justice, and sovereignty for our region.»

The declaration ends with a warning: «The progressive and democratic parties of Latin America will not accept this betrayal of the national sovereignty of our countries.»

Below is the full text:

The New Security Strategy and the Return of the United States Against the Sovereignty and Democracies of Latin America

The progressive and democratic parties of Latin America undersigned publicly declare our profound concern and rejection of the so-called National Security Strategy of the United States, recently presented by the U.S. government. Latin America is once again at risk of foreign occupation of its maritime, terrestrial, and aerial space. U.S. foreign policy explicitly undermines the self-determination and stability of democracies across the continent.

This strategy does not constitute an isolated event or doctrinal innovation. On the contrary, it represents a blatant revival of the Monroe Doctrine, which established that any foreign intervention in the continent would be considered a hostile act by the United States. What was presented in discourse as a safeguard for Latin American republics was merely protection of its own sphere of influence. The Cold War on the continent was merely a continuation of this arrogant and belligerent stance by the United States in its quest for hegemonic control of the planet.

Today, the Monroe Doctrine has been updated to the 21st century and reformulated under the so-called «Trump Corollary,» with a still-global reach, albeit weakened, reconceptualizing Latin America as a zone of strategic control and political, economic, and military subordination.

1. A Dangerous Doctrine for Latin America

The Monroe Doctrine, in any of its versions, has historically been used to justify interventions, coups, economic blockades, and various forms of external interference in our countries’ internal affairs. Its explicit resurgence in U.S. strategic language constitutes a direct threat to the sovereignty of Latin American states and to peaceful coexistence among nations.

The new strategy openly declares the intent to condition diplomatic relations, economic cooperation, military presence, and market access on the political alignment of countries in the region with the interests of the United States. This undermines fundamental principles of international law, including the self-determination of peoples, the sovereign equality of states, and the prohibition of threats or the use of force.

2. Latin America as a Geopolitical Battleground

The U.S. strategy acknowledges that Latin America is today a central space in the global geopolitical dispute. The National Security Strategy states that «the United States will reaffirm and implement the Monroe Doctrine to restore U.S. preeminence in the Western Hemisphere and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region.»

The reduction of our countries to «key geographies» openly reveals the anxiety of U.S. foreign policy amid a scenario of geopolitical reconfiguration. The economic, political, and technological future of the planet has as its privileged zone the Pacific Ocean. This new orientation of the international system toward a multipolar configuration focuses on competition between great powers and, more particularly, the conflict with China. However, this acknowledgment does not translate into a proposal for respectful cooperation, but rather into an attempt to reaffirm an exclusionary hegemony that denies our peoples the right to diversify their international ties and define their alliances sovereignly.

The region is presented as a territory to be «secured,» «ordered,» and «aligned,» reducing its political, social, and cultural complexity to a variable of U.S. internal security. In this logic, the interests and needs of our peoples are subordinated to an external agenda that does not respond to our development projects.

3. The Peoples as the Main Affected

We warn that this geopolitical conception turns Latin America into a battleground among powers, harming the freedom of the people who inhabit Latin America. Militarization, economic conditioning, and political interference create dependency, weaken democracy, and limit states’ capacity to define public policies oriented towards social well-being, environmental justice, and equality.

Recent history shows that these strategies do not bring security or stability, but rather violence, social fragmentation, and loss of autonomy.

We observe with indignation how, throughout the continent, supposedly patriotic discourses unsparingly lend their support to American intervention justifying themselves with a supposed principle of freedom. In this way, they have opened the doors to the dominance of a foreign power, jeopardizing the hard-fought and century-old independence of Latin American republics, in a betrayal with sad precedents in our continent’s history.

The progressive and democratic parties of Latin America will not accept this betrayal of the national sovereignty of our countries.

4. Recent Facts That Confirm This Orientation

This doctrine is not only expressed in documents but also materializes in concrete and troubling facts such as President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to militarily intervene in Venezuela, the illegal occupation of the Caribbean, the stigmatization of democratically elected leaders, such as President Gustavo Petro in Colombia, who has been irresponsibly accused of drug trafficking links, and the approval of new U.S. military bases in Peru, deepening foreign military presence in the region.

These facts confirm that the new hemispheric strategy seeks to politically discipline governments that deviate from automatic alignment with Washington, especially those factional groups that align with the foreign ideological scheme proposed by the Trumpist wing of the U.S. Republican Party. For this reason, we condemn any attempt of invasion against Venezuela, demand the immediate withdrawal of U.S. troops, and reject the «National Security Strategy» launched by the Trump administration, which violates international law and respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of our peoples.

5. It’s Not Security, It’s Control Over Strategic Resources

We denounce that the rhetoric of security, migration, and the fight against drug trafficking operates as a justification for geopolitical objectives tied to controlling essential strategic raw materials for the contemporary global economy: oil, lithium, critical minerals, energy and port infrastructure, bi-oceanic routes, and control of global supply chains and logistics.

This strategy aims to secure competitive advantages for the United States in its dispute with China, reinforcing an extractive model that has historically enriched a few at the cost of natural resources, territories, and the labor of our peoples.

6. Our Horizon: The Continuity of Democracy in Latin America

In the face of this doctrine of domination, we reaffirm our commitment to:

The right to the legitimate defense of states, the unrestricted defense of sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The rejection of all forms of interference, militarization, and external conditioning. And a call to take all joint diplomatic actions to uphold sovereignty and international law.

The construction of solidarity-based, democratic, and autonomous regional integration.

International cooperation based on multilateralism, respect for international law, cooperation, mutual respect, and peace.

We unequivocally reject that the United States represents Latin America as a zone of influence and a space for foreign contention. Our continent has historically been built as a community of peoples with the right to decide their own destiny, development model, and place in the world.

We call on the democratic and progressive forces of the continent to raise a common voice against this new attempt at subordination and to work collectively for a future of dignity, justice, and sovereignty for our region.

SIGNATORIES:

Frente Amplio, Chile

Frente Amplio, Uruguay

PSOL – Party of Socialism and Liberty, Brazil

Pacto Histórico, Colombia

Nuevo Perú por el Buen Vivir