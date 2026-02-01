Prominent Figures Deny Connection to Epstein, But Revealed Files Tell a Different Story: From Elon Musk to Prince Andrew

Original article: “Magnates” que dijeron no ser cercanos a Epstein pero los archivos dicen otra cosa: De Elon Musk al príncipe Andrés

Revealed Files: Figures Deny Close Ties to Pedophile Epstein, But Documents Say Otherwise

A monumental contradiction to public narratives of distancing emerges from the release of three million pages from the Epstein Files.

As revealed by The New York Times in a comprehensive investigation, these private documents expose the depth, intensity, and continuity of the ties that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein maintained with prominent figures of the global elite, contradicting previous statements that downplayed those relationships. The evidence, released by the U.S. government, shows affectionate exchanges, visits to his private island, and million-dollar transactions that portray a picture of complicity and familiarity far removed from the public discourse adopted following his arrest in 2009 and subsequent death in 2019.

Among the notable names emerging is tech magnate Elon Musk, who claimed on social media last September that he had refused to visit Epstein’s island on principle. However, The New York Times details that, according to an email from November 2012, Musk asked Epstein, «What day/night is going to be the craziest party on your island?» In light of this revelation, Musk stated on Saturday that he had turned down repeated invitations and acknowledged that his limited email exchanges could be misinterpreted.

The documentation also implicates U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who stated last year that he felt so disgusted during a visit to Epstein’s mansion that he decided not to see him again. The files, however, record that in 2012, he coordinated with the financier for a visit to Little St. James with his family for the holidays. When questioned on Friday, Lutnick insisted that he spent «zero time with him.» Additionally, emails from 2013 show British businessman Richard Branson writing to Epstein with familiarity: «As long as you bring your harem!» A spokesperson for Branson clarified that he was referring to adult women who did not attend a business meeting.

In the real estate and finance sectors, the files shed light on close connections that were purportedly merely commercial. Powerful campaign contributor Andrew Farkas, co-owner with Epstein of a marina in St. Thomas, exchanged derogatory emails about women with him following Epstein’s first conviction in 2008. In a 2018 note, Farkas expresses, «I love you and consider you one of my best friends,» ending with an «XOXO.» Photos released by the U.S. Congress in late 2025 show them walking together in a tropical setting, with Epstein’s hand on Farkas’s shoulder.

The documents cited by The New York Times also confirm how Epstein utilized his network of powerful contacts to impress and control his victims, as well as facilitate connections between his friends and young women. Testimonies from 2007 indicated that a victim met Sergey Brin, Google co-founder, and his then-fiancée on the island. The new files reveal details about his relationship with Steve Tisch, owner of the New York Giants, whom Epstein introduced in 2013 as «a new friend but obviously with shared interests.» In a revealing exchange, Tisch inquires about a night invitation: «Am I waiting for ‘problems’?» to which Epstein responds that, «if he wants,» he could add a Russian woman.

Finally, the files delve into the complex and lucrative relationship between Epstein and billionaire private equity investor Leon Black, his primary benefactor in the 2010s. Black has always defended that their dealings were strictly professional, related to tax advisory. However, the documents released on Friday include a list of transfers from Black, labeled as «gifts,» to a model linked to Epstein totaling over $600,000. Emails where Epstein refers to Black as «Mr. Big» also show the former’s attempts to monitor a Black ex-girlfriend. Altogether, the mountain of evidence presented by The New York Times does not change Epstein’s crimes, but it starkly exposes the gap between public narratives and the real connections that persisted for years.

A report from The New York Times concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew of England, states: «These documents include three photographs of the ex-prince, undated, on all fours over a woman lying on the floor. In two of them, he has a hand on the woman’s abdomen, who is clothed and whose face has been masked by U.S. authorities.»

Donald Trump and the Epstein Files

The New York Times found over 5,300 files referencing Trump and related terms. These include lurid and unverified claims, as well as documents that had been made public previously.

The White House denies it, but numerous documents and files link him directly to various criminal acts of depravity.