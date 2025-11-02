Protection of Biodiversity Threatened: Controversy Over Cuts to SBAP Priority Conservation Sites Amidst Mega Industry Pressure

Original article: «Tijeretazo» a la Biodiversidad: Polémica por recortes de sitios prioritarios SBAP para conservación tras presiones de la mega industria

Controversy Over Cuts to Priority Conservation Sites Sparks Criticism of Government and Questions Future of SBAP Law

A wave of social media posts from conservation organizations and citizen campaigns has raised alarms about the implementation of the Biodiversity and Protected Areas Service Law (SBAP).

Accusations are surfacing regarding drastic cuts to the Priority Conservation Sites under the SBAP law, particularly in Patagonia, as a result of pressure from industrial sectors.

Pressure on the Government from Mega Industry

The crisis erupted following a publication by Defendamos Patagonia on October 29, titled «MINISTER ROJAS CEDES TO INDUSTRIAL LOBBY,» which disclosed that Environment Minister Maisa Rojas met with the National Mining Society (SONAMI) and the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC).

According to the report, the meeting aimed to clarify that SBAP’s Priority Sites «would not impact mining operations.» Internal sources cited in the publication indicated that these «clarifications» effectively excluded areas of extractive interest and reduced regulatory burdens, succumbing to months of lobbying from business groups claiming «legal uncertainty.»

The process defining these sites had already faced scrutiny. Defendamos Patagonia pointed out that the original public consultation lasted only 10 days and lacked thorough foundational studies and strong Indigenous participation. The Alliance for Nature accused the preliminary listing of being «meager,» omitting approximately 70% of key ecosystems. This situation was exacerbated by a report from Emol, cited in another publication, detailing how the country’s main unions (mining, forestry, salmon farming, and fishing) launched an offensive to «dismantle» the new SBAP regulations.

Evidence in Maps: Patagonia Set to Lose Protected Areas

The controversy has gained visual traction through the dissemination of comparative maps by the Socio-Environmental Observatory. These images, shared widely, illustrate the significant reduction in the area and number of Priority Sites (SP1) that would gain legal recognition under the SBAP law, particularly in the regions of Los Lagos, Aysén, and Magallanes.

The Observatory’s analysis confirms a «regression in conservation» in the Southern Macrozone, evidencing a «tremendous setback» that, according to organizations, undermines the principle of non-regression enshrined in the law itself.

Responses to the situation have emerged swiftly. Jorge Morales Trincado, spokesperson for the Territorial Alliance for Nature and Biodiversity, was quoted directly in the initial DP publication: «We are very surprised by the government’s inability to implement a single environmental law effectively, and how quickly they have succumbed to unions like SONAMI.» Morales Trincado added that these unions do not represent small and medium mining interests but rather major corporations hiding behind them. The message from advocacy platforms is clear: «The Boric government, which vowed to protect the environment, is now kneeling before lobbyists.»

Industry Unions and the Counter-Narrative

In response to these accusations, the industrial unions’ stance, as reflected in Emol’s article, is one of «alert» regarding what they perceive as regulations that create «uncertainty» and could freeze investments. However, publications from Defendamos Patagonia label this argument as «blackmail» and «pure cynicism,» accusing these industries of having «destroyed ecosystems for decades» while seeking «MEGA PROFITS with no regard for people or life.»

Experts consulted by environmental platforms warn that this relaxation of regulations turns the SBAP, a long-awaited law, into “dead letters.” They denounce that corporate profits are prioritized over vital scientific evidence necessary for protecting Chile’s unique biodiversity, especially in its southern zone. The case of the Florido Desert National Park, also mentioned as being under industrial attempt to pause its protections, adds another example to the ongoing struggle.

Call to Action and a Disputed Future for Nature

Amid the controversy, organizations are urgently urging the public to take action. The Socio-Environmental Observatory is calling for citizens to submit comments during the Citizen Consultation process to protect Patagonia’s ecosystems.

Defendamos Patagonia concludes with a message: «Chile can lead with green and blue innovation that creates jobs and sustainable real wealth. Act! Support local organizations and communities. We want development that is sustainable and values and respects people and life!».