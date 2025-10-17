Original article: Puente Alto: sumario detecta uso de equipos municipales para campañas de RN

Puente Alto Investigation Uncovers Misuse of Municipal Resources for Political Campaigns

The administration of Puente Alto Mayor Matías Toledo (IND) has been conducting a six-month investigation into the use of municipal resources for political purposes. This came after discovering a significant amount of graphic and audiovisual material related to election campaigns for figures associated with Chile Vamos—primarily Renovación Nacional (RN)—on a staff member’s computer. The investigation targets employee Cristián Uribarri, who allegedly utilized his work hours and the corporation’s equipment for these activities.

According to information provided by the mayor to CIPER, editable files from presidential, parliamentary, and municipal campaigns were found on the computers assigned to Uribarri, featuring political actors from the right such as Manuel José Ossandón, Germán and Andrés Codina, Karla Rubilar, Francisco Orrego, and María José Gatica.

«We found editable files from Illustrator, and we noted he was working during office hours,» stated the mayor.

«There is campaign material for Ossandón at the national level, along with Rubilar’s and Codina’s campaigns. Videos and graphic materials were developed for many politicians,» he mentioned.

This discovery highlights a network of graphic work that has benefited well-known candidates, revealing serious violations of public integrity in the use of municipal resources. Mayor Toledo confirmed the details of the case to CIPER, supporting his claims with evidence retrieved from one of the staff member’s computers.

Creating Campaign Materials for RN During Work Hours

The investigation focused on three computers used by Uribarri within the corporation. Sources familiar with the inquiry indicated that one of these devices went missing and the other two were found damaged. During a general audit, one of the repaired devices revealed graphic files and WhatsApp messages containing instructions related to the campaigns.

«We discovered editable files from Illustrator on the computer, and noted he was working during office hours,» Mayor Toledo confirmed to CIPER.

The recovered material pertains to political campaigns from recent years, with files dating back to 2021, but heavily concentrated in 2023 and 2024.

Included among the graphic materials were items from former mayor Germán Codina related to the constitutional plebiscite processes for approval and rejection proposals. Campaign materials for his brother, Andrés Codina, who was running for councilor, were also found.

Additionally, electoral material from Karla Rubilar, who competed against Mayor Toledo to succeed Codina in the municipal seat, was uncovered. The computer also contained a complete set of photographs of Francisco Orrego and printed materials for Senator María José Gatica’s campaign, as well as pieces for Senator Manuel José Ossandón’s presidential campaign.

«From Ossandón’s presidential campaign, we have all the editable files. For instance, materials for Manuel José Ossandón for president, Tarapacá, the Metropolitan Region, O’Higgins—everything is well-documented nationally. ‘Youth for Ossandón’ materials are also in our possession. There’s a lot of data here…several videos and graphic materials were developed for numerous politicians,» revealed Mayor Toledo to the cited media.

Regarding the presidential candidate from Chile Vamos, Evelyn Matthei, the mayor noted that very little graphic material was found.

«We found only some materials related to Evelyn Matthei,» he specified.

Besides the graphic content, the equipment contained raw video recordings tied to campaigns along with a record of WhatsApp messages directing Uribarri on the pieces he produced.

The case falls within a broader audit initiated by the Toledo administration after noting a deficit of $13 billion in municipal finances.

The mayor emphasized that his administration aims to distance itself from entrenched practices of old municipal politics and reaffirmed his commitment to transparency. «Such actions compromise integrity and erode the trust of residents,» he stated.

Charges Against Uribarri

Christián Uribarri has been contracted by the Puente Alto Municipal Corporation since March 1, 2014, with a salary that reached $2.8 million in August. He is subject to Article 22 of the Labor Code, which theoretically allows no limits on his work hours.

Given the evidence found, the municipal inquiry has filed three charges against him. The first relates to the destruction of public property due to the deterioration of the computers that were found damaged.

The other two charges pertain to serious violations of integrity: misuse of municipal resources for non-institutional purposes and engaging in political work during work hours.

CIPER’s investigation revealed that Cristián Uribarri not only works for the Puente Alto Municipality but also simultaneously holds other paid activities in the political field.

According to records from the Senate’s Active Transparency program, Uribarri has been working as an external advisor for the Renovación Nacional group since 2019. His first contract was funded by the RN committee’s parliamentary allocation, with an initial salary of $1,138,400. His most recent annex, signed in January 2025 and valid until December 31 of the same year, classifies him as «administrative support» earning $950,000.

Furthermore, in February 2025, he was contracted by the Municipality of Zapallar, led by independent mayor supported by RN, Gustavo Alessandri. For those services— which included creating a «testimonial video about Mayor Alessandri’s management»—he received $1,738,130.

It is noteworthy that Uribarri’s partner, Minedu Bahamondes, also worked at the Puente Alto Municipality and was dismissed. He currently works at the Chilean Association of Municipalities, which was chaired by Gustavo Alessandri at the time of his hiring.

Despite ample evidence of graphic works for campaigns, a review of the electoral account disclosures from 2021 to 2024 shows Uribarri only appears to have formally provided services for Senator María José Gatica’s gubernatorial campaign in 2021. His company, Arse Producciones, is not listed in any other registration.

Silence from Those Involved

Journalists Paulina Toro and Macarena Segovia, authors of the article published by CIPER, attempted to contact Cristián Uribarri without success—including an effort through his spouse—and reached out to most of the mentioned politicians.

The only response came from former mayoral candidate Karla Rubilar, who denied any connection with the staff member.

«I firmly dismiss that Cristián Uribarri was part of my campaign. In fact, I don’t even have his phone number,» she stated.

Senator Manuel José Ossandón was unreachable as he was on a flight from Europe, returning with President Gabriel Boric’s traveling delegation. Senator María José Gatica was unavailable due to health issues.

The case is now in the hands of an internal inquiry, which will determine Uribarri’s administrative responsibilities, while the evidence suggests a systematic use of municipal infrastructure for partisan purposes.