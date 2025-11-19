Original article: Vecinas de Puente Alto exigen continuidad del programa Más AMA: «Si se acaba sería hundir a los adultos mayores en una depresión»

Puente Alto Residents Demand Continuation of Más AMA Program: «Ending It Would Drive Seniors Into Depression»

In a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, hundreds of seniors gathered in Plaza de Puente Alto to celebrate the Second Meeting «Living Autonomously.» This event aimed to highlight the significance of the Más Adultos Mayores Autovalentes (Más AMA) program and advocate for its continuation to ensure dignified and active aging.

Participants from various Family Health Centers (CESFAM) engaged in dances, recreational activities, and community bonding moments. The day was a joyful mix combined with a strong message: «We must not lose our right to a dignified and communal old age.»

Más AMA plays a crucial role in Puente Alto, aiming to strengthen seniors’ autonomy, promote their health, and encourage active aging. The program is backed by a professional team that leads workshops on physical exercise, cognitive stimulation, and self-care.

Across Chile, Más AMA operates in 248 municipalities, featuring teams of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and other professionals who work directly with seniors in their health centers.

Physiotherapist Benjamín Varas from CESFAM Bernardo Leighton stressed the program’s importance while discussing its potential discontinuation: «It is the only free, community-focused program. It involves physical intervention, cognitive stimulation, and self-care for seniors, all aimed at fostering and maintaining their autonomy.»

He reminded attendees that «the annual budget for state programs, including Más AMA, has not yet been decided. This program must continue because, as I mentioned before, it is the only free, extensive service available to the population. Furthermore, it serves preventive and maintenance purposes for the elderly.»

In this context, local resident María Luisa from CESFAM San Gerónimo reinforced the initiative’s significance: «Please, don’t take away our program… it helps us prevent dementia, get out of the house, and socialize with others.»

Similarly, resident Yolanda Ramírez from CESFAM Padre Manuel Villaseca shared the program’s impact on her life: «It has done me so much good; I socialize and have a better quality of life… If this program ends, it would sink seniors into depression.»

Continue reading about this topic:

El Ciudadano