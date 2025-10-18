Recent La Cosa Nostra Poll Shows Jeanette Jara Leading While Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser Reach a ‘Technical Tie’ for Second Place

Original article: Según encuesta La Cosa Nostra: Kast, Matthei y Kaiser libran un “empate técnico” por el segundo lugar

La Cosa Nostra Poll Results: Jara Solidifies First Place with 36%; Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser in a ‘Technical Tie’

The latest release of the «La Cosa Nostra» poll, overseen by sociologist Alberto Mayol, has uncovered a polarized electoral landscape with fierce competition for the second spot. Based on responses from 600 surveyed individuals, the results position candidate Jeanette Jara in a leading position, providing her with a significant advantage over her rivals as she gears up for a potential runoff.

Former Minister Jara claims 36.0% of the preferences, establishing a leadership that places her more than 15 points ahead of her nearest competitor. However, the focus of analysis centers on the intense battle among the right-wing factions, which is witnessing a near «technical tie» among the three main contenders vying for a spot in the second round.

In a narrow margin, José Antonio Kast secures second place with 20.7% of the mentions. Close behind is Mayor Evelyn Matthei, who garners 18.3% of the preferences. Just 1.6 percentage points behind Matthei is Deputy Johannes Kaiser, with 16.7%, completing the trio of right-wing candidates whose numbers show a mere 4-point difference between the frontrunner and third place.

In a more distant group, the remaining candidates are considerably behind: Harold Mayne-Nicholls holds 4.7% of the voting intention, followed by Franco Parisi at 2.3%. Finally, rounding out the bottom, Marco Enríquez-Ominami and Eduardo Artés both register a modest 0.7% support.

🇨🇱 Presidential Election 2025 | La Cosa Nostra 🗳️ Jeannette Jara (36%) leads the first round scenario amidst division in the right electorate: José Antonio Kast (21%) drops while Evelyn Matthei (18%) and Johannes Kaiser (17%) are very close behind. pic.twitter.com/wQlsgukH6v — EleccionesEnCifrasCL🇨🇱🗳️ (@DatosElectChile) October 18, 2025

The results have sparked discussions in the political arena, including comments from Evópoli Senator Luciano Cruz-Coke. Through the social network X, the lawmaker highlighted the parity in the sector: «Technical tie for second place in the only poll that yielded correct results in the 2021 Senate race where others went wrong. There are no unbeatable candidates in elections. As the election nears, a more moderated and compulsory vote alignment is observed,» Cruz-Coke asserted.