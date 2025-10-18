Recent La Cosa Nostra Poll Shows Jeanette Jara Leading While Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser Reach a ‘Technical Tie’ for Second Place

The recent La Cosa Nostra poll led by sociologist and analyst Alberto Mayol places Jeanette Jara (36.0%) as the undisputed leader in electoral projections. Right-wing candidates José Antonio Kast (20.7%), Evelyn Matthei (18.3%), and Johannes Kaiser (16.7%) find themselves in a narrow margin, forming a 'technical tie' for second place, according to the survey.

Recent La Cosa Nostra Poll Shows Jeanette Jara Leading While Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser Reach a ‘Technical Tie’ for Second Place
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Según encuesta La Cosa Nostra: Kast, Matthei y Kaiser libran un “empate técnico” por el segundo lugar

La Cosa Nostra Poll Results: Jara Solidifies First Place with 36%; Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser in a ‘Technical Tie’

The latest release of the «La Cosa Nostra» poll, overseen by sociologist Alberto Mayol, has uncovered a polarized electoral landscape with fierce competition for the second spot. Based on responses from 600 surveyed individuals, the results position candidate Jeanette Jara in a leading position, providing her with a significant advantage over her rivals as she gears up for a potential runoff.

Former Minister Jara claims 36.0% of the preferences, establishing a leadership that places her more than 15 points ahead of her nearest competitor. However, the focus of analysis centers on the intense battle among the right-wing factions, which is witnessing a near «technical tie» among the three main contenders vying for a spot in the second round.

In a narrow margin, José Antonio Kast secures second place with 20.7% of the mentions. Close behind is Mayor Evelyn Matthei, who garners 18.3% of the preferences. Just 1.6 percentage points behind Matthei is Deputy Johannes Kaiser, with 16.7%, completing the trio of right-wing candidates whose numbers show a mere 4-point difference between the frontrunner and third place.

In a more distant group, the remaining candidates are considerably behind: Harold Mayne-Nicholls holds 4.7% of the voting intention, followed by Franco Parisi at 2.3%. Finally, rounding out the bottom, Marco Enríquez-Ominami and Eduardo Artés both register a modest 0.7% support.

See the Post Regarding the Poll from @DatosElectChile

The results have sparked discussions in the political arena, including comments from Evópoli Senator Luciano Cruz-Coke. Through the social network X, the lawmaker highlighted the parity in the sector: «Technical tie for second place in the only poll that yielded correct results in the 2021 Senate race where others went wrong. There are no unbeatable candidates in elections. As the election nears, a more moderated and compulsory vote alignment is observed,» Cruz-Coke asserted.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chile Presidential Poll: Jara at 37.3% Tops Kast at 22.2% in First Round, La Cosa Nostra Finds

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jara lidera primera vuelta: 36% vs 25% de Kast y 20% de Matthei, según La Cosa Nostra

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Primera y clara: Jara 37,3% frente a Kast 22,2% en primera vuelta, según La Cosa Nostra

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Según encuesta La Cosa Nostra: Kast, Matthei y Kaiser libran un “empate técnico” por el segundo lugar

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Jara sigue primera (36%) y el voto pragmático podría acortar distancias en el balotaje, según La Cosa Nostra

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jara Leads Chile’s Presidential Race: 37.5% Support, Kast Trails by 13.6 Points in Studio Público Poll

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jara manda en la presidencial: 37,5% y Kast queda a 13,6 puntos, según encuesta Studio Público

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jara Holds the Lead at 27% in First Round; Runoff Projections Show Wins Over Parisi and Kaiser, Criteria Finds

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jara resiste y lidera: 27% en 1ª vuelta y en balotaje vencería a Parisi y Kaiser, según Criteria

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano