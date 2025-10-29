Right-Wing Coalition Rejects Majority of 2026 Budget Allocations: Minister Grau Expresses Government’s Commitment to Reaching an Agreement

After just two working sessions, the joint special budget committee of the Senate and Chamber has rejected nearly all allocations of the 2026 budget (90%), meaning the initiative will not be addressed until November 17 in the Chamber.

Right-Wing Coalition Rejects Majority of 2026 Budget Allocations: Minister Grau Expresses Government’s Commitment to Reaching an Agreement
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Derecha rechazó casi todas las partidas del presupuesto 2026: Ministro Grau reiteró disposición del Gobierno a alcanzar un acuerdo

After just two working sessions, the joint special budget committee of the Senate and Chamber has rejected nearly all allocations of the 2026 budget (90%), meaning the initiative will not be addressed until November 17 in the Chamber, before eventually moving to the Senate and subsequently undergoing its final legislative procedure with a mixed committee.

The maximum deadline for Congress to finalize the project is Saturday, November 29.

According to various media reports, the lack of consensus with the government was cited by right-wing parliamentarians as their reason for voting against the following allocations: Transport, Public Ministry, Defense, Public Security, Sports, Culture, Women, Mining, Health, Labor, Agriculture, Interior, Regional Governments, Foreign Relations, Justice, Environment, Energy, Public Works, Economy, Social Development, Housing, Education, Finance, and the Public Treasury.

«It’s not that they approved what they liked and rejected the rest: they simply rejected everything. There was only one proposal, from Deputy Romero, which involved significant cuts that would directly impact social spending,» stated Finance Minister Nicolás Grau.

«We have the time and willingness to reach a solid agreement. What happened today is serious, but not final,» the government official added.

Previously, the right-wing coalition had also rejected the provisions of the project, along with the resources for the operation of the Comptroller’s Office, the Presidency, and funding for personnel, goods, and services in the Judiciary, the Ministry of Science, the General Secretariat of Government, and the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Developing Story.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Aprojunji warns Congress that 2026 budget cuts threaten early childhood education in Chile

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Right-Wing Legislators File Constitutional Charges Against Former Energy Minister Diego Pardow

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Peru’s Leadership Change: José Jerí Takes Office With a Record of Allegations and Open Investigations

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Milei Isolated Amid Narco Scandal: Opposition Overrides Vetoes to Pass University Funding and Pediatric Emergency Laws

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Chiles Social Development Minister Toro Challenges Kasts US$6 Billion Spending Cut: "Debate with Clear Data, Not Myths"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

National Strike in Municipal Health Sector Begins October 28: Confusam Reacts to 2026 Budget Freeze

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Huechuraba Residents Demand Urgent Social Housing and Action Against Land Speculation with 700-Person March

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Chile's Senate Education Committee Approves Bill to Ban Cell Phones in Schools

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile's Solidarity Movement 'Vida Digna' Organizes Housing Protest Marches

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano