Right-Wing Coalition Rejects Majority of 2026 Budget Allocations: Minister Grau Expresses Government’s Commitment to Reaching an Agreement

After just two working sessions, the joint special budget committee of the Senate and Chamber has rejected nearly all allocations of the 2026 budget (90%), meaning the initiative will not be addressed until November 17 in the Chamber, before eventually moving to the Senate and subsequently undergoing its final legislative procedure with a mixed committee.

The maximum deadline for Congress to finalize the project is Saturday, November 29.

According to various media reports, the lack of consensus with the government was cited by right-wing parliamentarians as their reason for voting against the following allocations: Transport, Public Ministry, Defense, Public Security, Sports, Culture, Women, Mining, Health, Labor, Agriculture, Interior, Regional Governments, Foreign Relations, Justice, Environment, Energy, Public Works, Economy, Social Development, Housing, Education, Finance, and the Public Treasury.

«It’s not that they approved what they liked and rejected the rest: they simply rejected everything. There was only one proposal, from Deputy Romero, which involved significant cuts that would directly impact social spending,» stated Finance Minister Nicolás Grau.

«We have the time and willingness to reach a solid agreement. What happened today is serious, but not final,» the government official added.

Previously, the right-wing coalition had also rejected the provisions of the project, along with the resources for the operation of the Comptroller’s Office, the Presidency, and funding for personnel, goods, and services in the Judiciary, the Ministry of Science, the General Secretariat of Government, and the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

