The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation heightened its accusations against Ukraine on Wednesday, showcasing evidence of an attempted attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s official residences. In a high-stakes press conference, military officials displayed detailed maps and figures to support their claims.

Major General Alexander Romanenkov, head of the air defense forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), detailed the operation that, according to Moscow, the «Kiev regime» attempted to execute during the night of December 28 to 29 against the presidential residence «Dólguiye Borody» (also known as Valdai or Uzhín), situated in Novgorod Province.

During the press briefing, Romanenkov confirmed and elaborated on information previously mentioned by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, indicating that the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a massive terrorist attack using long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

Utilizing graphic materials, the senior Russian military leadership reported that VKS radio-technical units detected the launch of aircraft-type drones from the territories of Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv provinces, which were operating at extremely low altitudes.

He noted that the drones attacked «from various directions,» flying over the territories of the Russian provinces of Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver, and finally, Novgorod, converging towards the area of Putin’s presidential residence.

Romanenkov specified that Kiev employed a total of 91 drones, with Russian air defense successfully destroying 41 drones in Novgorod Province (the closest to the target) and 49 drones in Bryansk Province (bordering Ukraine).

According to the head of the Russian Air Defense Forces, «the structure of the attack, the number of aerial attack means used, and their movements from the south, southwest, and west directly towards the zone of the Russian president’s residence in Novgorod Province undeniably confirm that the terrorist attack by the Kiev regime was deliberate, carefully planned, and coordinated,» reported RT.

He asserted that, «as a result of the repulsion of the attack, no casualties or damage were recorded in the area, and there were no damages to the presidential residence,» which is located 20 kilometers from the city of Valdai, in a natural setting of lakes and forests, and is part of the facilities available to the Russian leader, which include the Kremlin, Novo-Ogaryovo (Moscow), Bocharov Ruchéi (Sochi), and the Konstantinovsky Palace (St. Petersburg). Its use is typically linked to work meetings in a discreet environment.

Romanenkov also praised the response of his troops, noting that «combat units of the air defense missile systems, air situation monitoring units of radio-technical troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare means acted in a coordinated, professional, and effective manner, successfully fulfilling their combat mission.»

One of the Ukrainian drones shot down that attempted to attack Putin's residence The Russian Ministry of Defense released images of the downed drone, which carried an explosive payload of six kilograms.

Moscow Warns that Attack on Putin’s Official Residence Will Not Go Unanswered

It is noteworthy that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that «reckless actions like this will not go unanswered.»

«The targets of the response attacks and the timing will be determined by the Armed Forces of Russia,» he stated.

“Our Armed Forces know how, with what, and when to respond,” said presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, making it clear that military reprisals are planned. “The diplomatic consequences of these actions by the regime will harden Russia’s negotiating stance,” he added.

Peskov framed the attack as a calculated provocation aimed at destabilizing negotiations with Ukraine to reach a ceasefire.

“In fact, this terrorist act aims to disrupt the negotiation process. It is not only directed against President Putin personally,” he said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Christmas speech, in which he allegedly included words wishing death upon Putin.

The spokesperson argued that the attack was also aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump, because it “seeks to disrupt his efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the complex Ukrainian conflict.”

However, he assured that both Trump and Putin «maintain confidence in dialogue and continue it.»

“Such provocations, such acts of state terrorism, are incapable of undermining this level of trust-based dialogue between the two presidents,” he emphasized, making it clear that Russia is not withdrawing from the negotiation process and will move forward with dialogue, especially with Washington.

“Slap” to Trump

Presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed that Putin personally informed Trump of the incident, which occurred “immediately following the round of talks at Mar-a-Lago,” and highlighted that the American leader’s reaction was one of “astonishment and indignation.”

“For our part, it has been made clear that reckless terrorist acts will not go without consequences and will receive a very serious response,” Ushakov stated, as reported by RT.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was even more forceful in her condemnation. “It is at this very moment, when points are being discussed, when plans are being negotiated, when words are being sought, that this rabble, excuse me, bloodthirsty, rabid, and terrorist, is working to undermine peace efforts,” she declared, describing the incident as a “slap” to Trump.

International Condemnation

Donald Trump himself commented on the incident, labeling the actions attributed to Kiev as “a pity,” and expressed relief that his administration, “thank God,” did not provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

RT reported that Heads of State and Government from various countries, such as Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Nicaragua, India, and Pakistan, among others, have condemned the attempted attack by Kiev against the residence of the Russian leader, while former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn warned of potential involvement from European countries in this act.