Santiago Civil Court Rejects Statute of Limitations, Orders State to Pay CLP 50,000,000 to Torture and Sexual Violence Survivor

Officially recognized as a victim of political imprisonment and torture by the Valech I Commission, the plaintiff will receive 50,000,000 Chilean pesos in moral damages under an order from Santiago’s Sixteenth Civil Court.

Santiago Civil Court Rejects Statute of Limitations, Orders State to Pay CLP 50,000,000 to Torture and Sexual Violence Survivor
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Santiago’s Sixteenth Civil Court ordered the Chilean Treasury to pay 50,000,000 Chilean pesos in moral damages to C.L.M.T., who was illegally detained, tortured, and subjected to sexual violence in the first months of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in 1973.

In its decision, Judge Susana Ortiz Valenzuela rejected the State’s defenses of lack of standing, full reparation, and, crucially, the statute of limitations, after finding the plaintiff was the victim of crimes against humanity—imprescriptible in both criminal and civil venues.

Victim of torture and sexual violence

The ruling recounts the ordeal endured by C.L.M.T. beginning on September 25, 1973. According to the record, she was arrested by Carabineros officers and taken to the Vallenar police station, where she was held incommunicado until October 3, 1973. She was then transferred to Vallenar Prison, where the court found she was interrogated under torture and subjected to sexual violence.

Her detention continued on October 20, 1973 at the Regimiento Arica in La Serena and, the following day, at the women’s prison ‘Buen Pastor’ in the same city, where she remained until May 20, 1974. Her confinement concluded with relegation to the city of Concepción. The plaintiff has official recognition as a victim of political imprisonment and torture under the Valech I Commission report.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys N.A:L.S. and E.A.G.R. on behalf of C.L.M.T. and her daughter, who also sought damages for indirect suffering.

As a defense, the Treasury raised the exceptions of lack of active standing, integral reparation, and—above all—time-bar, arguing that because this is a civil claim for compensation, the Civil Code’s limitation periods should apply.

The court dismissed all of those objections, holding that the conduct at issue constitutes crimes against humanity.

No statute of limitations and human dignity

In her ruling, Judge Ortiz cited both the United Nations Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights to support the decision.

“It is necessary to determine whether the prerequisites are met for awarding the requested damages and to establish the State’s responsibility for the victim’s detention outside any legal process by State agents, in light of the applicable rules,” she wrote.

She noted that the United Nations Charter lists among its purposes and principles the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all—an objective repeatedly reinforced in subsequent international treaties.

Regarding the American Convention, the ruling points to Articles 1.1 and 63.1, which provide that when human rights have been violated, the offending State is obligated to repair the harm by paying fair compensation to the injured party.

“Under the Convention’s second paragraph, the human rights secured by a treaty are incorporated into the domestic legal order, and no State organ may disregard them. That obligation also derives from international instruments such as the 1949 Geneva Conventions,” the court added.

By classifying the acts of torture and sexual violence as crimes against humanity, the court applied the doctrine of imprescriptibility, following Supreme Court precedent that has recognized civil actions arising from crimes against humanity as not subject to limitation.

Compensation and moral damages

On the amount, the court acknowledged the inherent difficulty of quantifying pain and suffering but set the payment prudently:

“In determining the quantum of compensation, the moral damages suffered by the plaintiff, C.L.M.T., are established for the reasons stated. Although this type of harm is complex to calculate and quantify, it is prudently set at 50,000,000 Chilean pesos in favor of C.L.M.T.,” the Sixteenth Civil Court of Santiago ruled.

The judgment also orders that the sum be adjusted according to variations in the Consumer Price Index from the date of the ruling until the month prior to actual payment, and that statutory interest accrue from the date the decision becomes final.

 See the First-Instance ruling

Relacionados

Two Former Chilean Army Officers Convicted for 1973 San Felipe Kidnappings and Executions of Six Detainees

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile Apologizes in London to Family of Pinochet-Era Torture Survivor, Admitting Harm and Delays That Thwarted Prosecution

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Supreme Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence for Ex-Army Officer Over Pinochet-Era Killing: Soldier Pulled From Vehicle and Executed by Fellow Serviceman

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Raises Moral-Damages Award to $55,000,000 for Teens Tortured by State Agents at National Stadium During Dictatorship

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

After Surviving Four Bullets and the Mapocho River, Chile’s Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Student Targeted in a Failed Dictatorship-Era Execution

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

FENAMOP Denounces Unjust Dismissal at Chile’s Ministry of Public Works After Worker Filed a Karin Law Complaint

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Santiago Court of Appeals Orders AFP Modelo to Return Pension Savings to Ecuadorian Worker After Unlawful Denial

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

“No More Genocide in Gaza” Banner Gets Fan Ejected from Chile’s National Stadium at U-20 Match, Faces Stadium Ban

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

‘Unacceptable Setbacks’: Deputy Alejandra Placencia Warns Chile’s Far Right Threatens Women’s Hard‑Won Rights

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano