Sebastián Piñera Reflects on Six Years Since Social Outburst: «I Acknowledge This Lack of Vision and Apologize to My Fellow Citizens»

"The different governments were not capable of recognizing this situation in all its magnitude, this situation of inequality, of abuses," stated the late former president in October 2019, as the media simultaneously reported the explosive increase in protests.

Autor: The Citizen
An intriguing retrospective of statements, photos, and headlines from the days of the social unrest in Chile has been curated by the social media account X @fotohistoriacl.

One of the latest archives shared is a statement from then-President Sebastián Piñera, who on October 27, 2019, reiterated his apology and recognized a «lack of vision» both from his government and previous administrations.

«The different governments were not capable of recognizing this situation in all its magnitude, this situation of inequality, of abuses (…) I acknowledge this lack of vision and I apologize to my fellow citizens,» stated the former president six years ago.

In another post, the then-Intendant of the Metropolitan Region, Karla Rubilar, recalled her own apology: «Many of us need to apologize… I was a parliamentarian for 12 years, I apologize for everything I did not do or could have done,» Rubilar expressed on October 24, 2019.

On that same day, the newspaper La Segunda published an article titled: «Days Pass and the Marches Draw More People,» highlighting the massive turnout across the country during that turbulent time.

Another interesting detail revealed in this retrospective concerns the opposition’s proposals that Piñera accepted to address the crisis: an increase in the Basic Solidarity Pension and minimum wage, canceling the 9.2% hike in electricity bills, raising taxes on incomes above 8 million pesos, reducing parliamentary salaries, and creating a fund for «medicine expenses.»

