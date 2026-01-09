Senate Advances Bill to Prevent Convicted Individuals from Receiving Survivor Pensions for Femicide and Domestic Violence

The initiative specifies the mandate for courts to report domestic violence convictions to the Superintendence of Pensions, which will relay this information to Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) and insurance companies. Minister Antonia Orellana highlighted the bill's scope during the session.

The Senate’s Commission on Women and Gender Equity has unanimously approved a project that amends Article 5 bis of Decree Law No. 3,500 of 1980. This change aims to ensure that individuals convicted of crimes such as femicide and domestic violence do not benefit from the survivor pension of their victims.

This initiative, currently in its second legislative process, seeks to establish a legal framework for the correct application and full functionality of the law, according to the Senate’s bulletin.

The purpose is «to improve its information mechanisms, adjusting them to executable procedures within our legislation, while safeguarding the rights and obligations of the recipients of the regulation.»

Specifically, the bill mandates that courts report domestic violence convictions to the Superintendence of Pensions, which is the regulatory body. This information will be relayed to Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) and insurance companies.

Minister of Women, Antonia Orellana, attended the session and emphasized the importance of the proposal: «The aim is to preserve the essence of the reform introduced by Law No. 21,675 to Decree Law No. 3,500 by applying the disqualification sanction for beneficiaries of survivor pensions to those convicted by final judgment for the crimes referenced in the law, such as rape, femicide, parricide, among others.»

Furthermore, she stated that a legal obligation for information is established, defining the relationship with the victim, and confirming the necessary information for the application of sanctions in judicial sentences for their submission.

It is important to note that survivor pensions represent a percentage of the pension of the deceased member, with the amount depending on the beneficiary’s relationship to the deceased.

