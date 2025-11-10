Senate Approves Removal of Judge Antonio Ulloa from Santiago Appeals Court Amid Controversy

Original article: Senado aprueba destitución de juez Antonio Ulloa: Deberá dejar su cargo en la Corte de Apelaciones de Santiago

The Senate has officially approved all three chapters of the Constitutional Accusation against Minister Antonio Ulloa Márquez of the Santiago Court of Appeals, resulting in his removal from office and a five-year ban from holding public positions.

This action comes in the wake of revelations from the «Audio Case,» where Judge Ulloa acknowledged sending confidential records to lawyer Luis Hermosilla, which included names of candidates for high-ranking judicial positions and their voting results, among other sensitive information.

Reports from Ciper, citing judicial sources, confirmed that Ulloa sent at least 11 judicial voting records to Hermosilla. The modus operandi involved the judge leaking information so the lawyer could take actions to sway the selection process in favor of certain candidates.

In statements reported by national media, the now former judge Antonio Ulloa claimed that his dismissal was «totally unfair, especially during an election period,» asserting that «I have committed no crimes.»

The Constitutional Accusation against former Minister of the Santiago Court of Appeals, Antonio Ulloa (Hermosilla Case – Belarusian Doll), has finally been approved. Today the Senate of Chile approved by majority the three chapters of the accusation against him: pic.twitter.com/ueRiwDz64h — Vagabundo ilustrado (@vagoilustrado) November 10, 2025

With 44 votes in favor, 3 abstentions (Araya, Macaya, Rojo Edwards) and 3 who did not vote (Chahuán, Gatica, and Soria), the removal of Judge Ulloa has been approved. Senators recognize the extreme seriousness of the reported conduct. pic.twitter.com/jSwSwpJNOC — Carlos Gajardo Pinto (@cgajardop) November 10, 2025

🔴#HoyEsNoticiaCNN | Antonio Ulloa after his removal: «It is totally unfair, especially during an election period» 💻https://t.co/Ox6C5F7hT4 pic.twitter.com/aNfDXI3uYH — CNN Chile (@CNNChile) November 10, 2025

This story is developing. Continue reading for updates on this case:

