Senate Approves Removal of Judge Antonio Ulloa from Santiago Appeals Court Amid Controversy

In the vote, Senators Pedro Araya (PPD), Javier Macaya (UDI), and Rojo Edwards (Ind) abstained. Meanwhile, María José Gatica (RN), Francisco Chahuán (RN), and Jorge Soria (PPD) did not cast their votes.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Senado aprueba destitución de juez Antonio Ulloa: Deberá dejar su cargo en la Corte de Apelaciones de Santiago

The Senate has officially approved all three chapters of the Constitutional Accusation against Minister Antonio Ulloa Márquez of the Santiago Court of Appeals, resulting in his removal from office and a five-year ban from holding public positions.

This action comes in the wake of revelations from the «Audio Case,» where Judge Ulloa acknowledged sending confidential records to lawyer Luis Hermosilla, which included names of candidates for high-ranking judicial positions and their voting results, among other sensitive information.

Reports from Ciper, citing judicial sources, confirmed that Ulloa sent at least 11 judicial voting records to Hermosilla. The modus operandi involved the judge leaking information so the lawyer could take actions to sway the selection process in favor of certain candidates.

In statements reported by national media, the now former judge Antonio Ulloa claimed that his dismissal was «totally unfair, especially during an election period,» asserting that «I have committed no crimes.»

This story is developing. Continue reading for updates on this case:

Police recordings attribute to conservative Yáber the strategy to save Ulloa: the judge faces accusation in the Senate with an open flank

Journalist Nicolás Sepúlveda presented in committee regarding the constitutional accusation against Judge Antonio Ulloa

The Chamber committee reviewing the accusation against Judge Antonio Ulloa heard from journalist Paulina Toro from Ciper Chile

