Senate Requests Report on ENAMI’s Facility Status After Sulfuric Acid Incident at El Salado Plant
The President of the Mining and Energy Committee, Senator Rafael Prohens (RN), announced plans to request an agreement to reach out to the Minister of Mining and the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) to obtain a detailed report regarding the condition and status of the National Mining Company (ENAMI) facilities nationwide.
This action comes in response to the incident that took place at the El Salado plant, located in the Atacama Region (Chañaral commune), where an emergency occurred due to contact between sulfuric acid and water. According to information from Senapred, the incident was reported around 21:00 on Tuesday, October 21, when a rupture in a pipeline transporting the chemical was detected, causing a cloud of toxic vapors and harmful gases.
The situation necessitated the precautionary evacuation of police personnel and the suspension of classes in local educational institutions. According to the company, the incident was contained within the plant and did not affect surrounding areas, and the issue was resolved using internal resources after the evacuation order was issued.
“ENAMI is a company with many years of operation, and it is crucial to determine whether they have been updating the equipment and infrastructure managing these hazardous materials, as we cannot allow the Atacama community to be exposed to risks due to operational negligence,” the legislator added.
Meanwhile, Senator Yasna Provoste (DC) warned that in light of this series of errors, ENAMI must provide information on how they have utilized capital resources intended to enhance and upgrade its facilities, including El Salado.
For the parliamentarian, this was an emergency concerning hazardous materials that placed the communities of El Salado, Diego de Almagro, and Chañaral at risk. “We need to know who was responsible,” emphasized the senator.
In that context, Provoste raised several concerns after reviewing the protocols, one being why ENAMI did not allow the El Salado firefighters to enter and manage the emergency at their facilities.
“The volunteers had to remain outside, unable to aid the community. The big question is why ENAMI does not have its own specialized brigade and instead outsources this critical service,” the DC legislator stated, concluding that it is vital to know “how long it took for the specialized team to reach El Salado, as valuable time was lost while the population was at risk.”
Meanwhile, the Environmental Superintendency (SMA) has initiated an investigation into the reported incidents at ENAMI’s facility, announcing that its inspectors in Atacama conducted a field inspection in collaboration with Sernageomin and the Health Authority, reviewing storage tanks and transportation ducts, among other matters.
The Superintendency will continue its efforts to gather all necessary information as part of the ongoing investigation,” they affirmed.
