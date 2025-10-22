Original article: Senado: Pedirán informe sobre el estado de las instalaciones de Enami tras incidente con ácido sulfúrico en planta El Salado

Senate Requests Report on ENAMI’s Facility Status After Sulfuric Acid Incident at El Salado Plant

The President of the Mining and Energy Committee, Senator Rafael Prohens (RN), announced plans to request an agreement to reach out to the Minister of Mining and the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) to obtain a detailed report regarding the condition and status of the National Mining Company (ENAMI) facilities nationwide.

This action comes in response to the incident that took place at the El Salado plant, located in the Atacama Region (Chañaral commune), where an emergency occurred due to contact between sulfuric acid and water. According to information from Senapred, the incident was reported around 21:00 on Tuesday, October 21, when a rupture in a pipeline transporting the chemical was detected, causing a cloud of toxic vapors and harmful gases.

The situation necessitated the precautionary evacuation of police personnel and the suspension of classes in local educational institutions. According to the company, the incident was contained within the plant and did not affect surrounding areas, and the issue was resolved using internal resources after the evacuation order was issued.