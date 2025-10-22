Senate Requests Report on ENAMI’s Facility Status After Sulfuric Acid Incident at El Salado Plant

According to Senapred, the incident began around 21:00 on Tuesday, October 21, when a rupture in a sulfuric acid transport pipeline was detected, generating a cloud of toxic vapors and harmful gases, leading to the precautionary evacuation of police personnel and the suspension of classes in local educational institutions.

Senate Requests Report on ENAMI’s Facility Status After Sulfuric Acid Incident at El Salado Plant
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Senado: Pedirán informe sobre el estado de las instalaciones de Enami tras incidente con ácido sulfúrico en planta El Salado

Senate Requests Report on ENAMI’s Facility Status After Sulfuric Acid Incident at El Salado Plant

The President of the Mining and Energy Committee, Senator Rafael Prohens (RN), announced plans to request an agreement to reach out to the Minister of Mining and the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) to obtain a detailed report regarding the condition and status of the National Mining Company (ENAMI) facilities nationwide.

This action comes in response to the incident that took place at the El Salado plant, located in the Atacama Region (Chañaral commune), where an emergency occurred due to contact between sulfuric acid and water. According to information from Senapred, the incident was reported around 21:00 on Tuesday, October 21, when a rupture in a pipeline transporting the chemical was detected, causing a cloud of toxic vapors and harmful gases.

The situation necessitated the precautionary evacuation of police personnel and the suspension of classes in local educational institutions. According to the company, the incident was contained within the plant and did not affect surrounding areas, and the issue was resolved using internal resources after the evacuation order was issued.

“ENAMI is a company with many years of operation, and it is crucial to determine whether they have been updating the equipment and infrastructure managing these hazardous materials, as we cannot allow the Atacama community to be exposed to risks due to operational negligence,” the legislator added.

Meanwhile, Senator Yasna Provoste (DC) warned that in light of this series of errors, ENAMI must provide information on how they have utilized capital resources intended to enhance and upgrade its facilities, including El Salado.

For the parliamentarian, this was an emergency concerning hazardous materials that placed the communities of El Salado, Diego de Almagro, and Chañaral at risk. “We need to know who was responsible,” emphasized the senator.

In that context, Provoste raised several concerns after reviewing the protocols, one being why ENAMI did not allow the El Salado firefighters to enter and manage the emergency at their facilities.

“The volunteers had to remain outside, unable to aid the community. The big question is why ENAMI does not have its own specialized brigade and instead outsources this critical service,” the DC legislator stated, concluding that it is vital to know “how long it took for the specialized team to reach El Salado, as valuable time was lost while the population was at risk.”

Meanwhile, the Environmental Superintendency (SMA) has initiated an investigation into the reported incidents at ENAMI’s facility, announcing that its inspectors in Atacama conducted a field inspection in collaboration with Sernageomin and the Health Authority, reviewing storage tanks and transportation ducts, among other matters.

The Superintendency will continue its efforts to gather all necessary information as part of the ongoing investigation,” they affirmed.

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Love for the Land: Penco Issues Call for Major March Against Aclara's Rare Earth Mining Project

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Chile’s Comptroller Could Unlock Máximo Pacheco’s Hidden Contracts in the Codelco–SQM Lithium Deal

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile's Senate Education Committee Approves Bill to Ban Cell Phones in Schools

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Lithium Price Miscalculation in the SQM–Codelco Deal Undercuts Chile’s Economic Outlook

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

US Judge Halts Trump-Ordered National Guard Deployment in Chicago Area

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Puchuncaví ‘Sacrifice Zone’ Chokes: 56 Sickened by Toxic Gases as Source Remains Unknown

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Life Invisible: Nobel Foundation–Backed Documentary on Northern Chile’s Salt Flats Wins Nature’s ‘Oscar’ at Jackson Wild

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Classes Suspended at Peñuelas School After Septic Tank Overflow; Parents Decry Slow Response by SLEP Valparaíso

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Could Lithium Lose Its Value with the Rise of Sodium Batteries and New Discoveries in Germany?

Hace 2 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano