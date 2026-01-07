Senator Campillai Opposes Bill Granting House Arrest to Criminals from Punta Peuco

Original article: Senadora Campillai rechaza proyecto que busca otorgar arresto domiciliario a criminales de Punta Peuco

She accuses the initiative of seeking to benefit those convicted of human rights violations and serious crimes. The bill was not voted on during the session on Tuesday, January 6, and will need to be rescheduled.

Senator Fabiola Campillai announced her opposition to the proposed legislation seeking to suspend or substitute prison sentences for elderly inmates or those with terminal illnesses. This motion, pushed by right-wing sectors (senators Chahuán, Ebensperger, Cruz-Coke, Kusanovic, and Kuschel), is being discussed in the Senate, arguing that it aims to alleviate overcrowding in the prison system and address humanitarian concerns; however, it has faced widespread rejection.

According to the legislator, the initiative represents a dangerous regression in justice, as it lacks sufficient safeguards to prevent high-risk offenders from being released from correctional facilities. Campillai stated that the current prison crisis is being used as a façade to grant impunity to individuals serving sentences in special facilities.

She firmly stated that “the critical situation of Chilean prisons cannot be used as an excuse by the right to free criminals who have committed atrocious crimes.” The parliamentarian emphasized that this measure would benefit those responsible for sexual abuse, homicides, and femicides, disregarding the international commitments of the Chilean state.

One of the most critical points raised by Senator Campillai is the lack of reparation for those who have suffered damages. In her words, granting such “benefits ignores the pain of the victims and their families, especially when these convicted individuals do not cooperate with justice nor show remorse.” This lack of cooperation is viewed as an aggravating factor that should disqualify any carceral benefits.

Campillai also questioned the security focus of the proposal, warning that age is not a guarantee against risks to society. In this respect, she affirmed her intent to vote against this bill, which she believes “excludes potential repeat offenders from prison, regardless of their age,” centering the discussion on the need for legislative priorities to be redirected.

Finally, the senator reiterated that the efforts of Congress and the Government should be directed at addressing the security crisis and shortcomings of regular prisons. For the representative, the priority must be to improve the conditions of the common inmate population, thereby closing any possibility of supporting the measure.