Senator Velásquez Celebrates Historic Copper Prices, Defends Mining Royalty Against Republican Opposition

Senator Velásquez Celebrates Mining Royalty After Record Copper Surge, Criticizes Opponents Who «Created Ghosts»

In light of record-high copper prices exceeding $5 per pound on the London Metal Exchange, Antofagasta Senator Esteban Velásquez, the architect of the Mining Royalty law, emphasized the relevance and benefits of this public policy. The senator stated that the current international context validates the initiative, which now distributes profits across the entire country, as reported by Regionalista.cl.

The legislator recalled the significant opposition faced during the project’s deliberation. «When we proposed this construction, there were voices that simply raised fears and created ghosts,» Regionalista.cl quoted the senator, who specifically referred to the large private mining industry that threatened disinvestment and layoffs, along with academics who provided intellectual support against the measure.

Velásquez particularly highlighted the role of the Republican Party as a persistent opponent. «In the history of the Mining Royalty law, there was a political sector that always voted against it… the deputies of the Republican Party consistently rejected it,» the congressman stated, according to Regionalista.cl. He argued that, had they held the majority, the Republicans could have blocked not only this law but also other social reforms.

«Fortunately, the fears and lies from the private industry and the Republicans did not achieve their goal,» the parliamentarian declared, noting that the legislative majority of the time did not fall for what he referred to as “the trap of fear.” Senator Velásquez asserted that, in light of recent developments, the dire predictions from opponents have been debunked by the current economic reality, benefiting regions and municipalities without harming the national economy.

Finally, the law’s author emphasized the decentralizing nature of the Mining Royalty, claiming it «today holds greater relevance and significance» by empowering regions with autonomy and opportunities for development. The report from Regionalista.cl concludes with the senator connecting past opposition to current political dynamics, warning that «these are the same individuals who are now promoting a candidate with similar threats and ghosts.»